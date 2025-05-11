"Poor from Arne Slot", "He is definitely being sold in the summer" - Fans react as Liverpool star left out of squad for Arsenal clash

Liverpool fans on X are questioning Arne Slot after he excluded Federico Chiesa from the matchday squad to face Arsenal. The two sides are set to lock horns in the Premier League at Anfield later today (Sunday, May 11).

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Liverpool. Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Curtis Jones. Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Cody Gakpo start up front to complete the starting XI.

Chiesa has struggled for game time under Slot's tutelage since joining Liverpool from Juventus last summer for a reported transfer fee of £10 million. The 27-year-old has made just 13 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists. However, he has played a total of just 403 minutes and has made five appearances in the Premier League.

One fan criticized Slot, posting:

"Poor from Arne Slot to drop Chiesa out the squad for No.66, I can’t lie."

Another fan tweeted:

"Chiesa not even on the bench….. This situation is so strange, why sign a player on big wages to literally sit at home all year. Bizzare."

Other fans reacted below:

"Genuinely curious about how Chiesa feels being left out all of the time…" one fan pondered

"I feel so, so, so, sorry for Chiesa," another admitted

"Can someone explain what is happening with him ? Did he do something wrong ?" one fan questioned

"Yeah he is definitely being sold in the summer. I'm guessing Slot just does not rate him at all then," another chimed in

"Have something to prove" - Mark Lawrenson makes scoreline prediction for Liverpool vs Arsenal PL fixture

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has backed Arsenal to hold the Reds to a 1-1 draw in their upcoming Premier League clash. Both sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season at the Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2024.

Despite recently losing 3-1 to Chelsea, Slot and Co. have impressed this season, winning the 2024-25 Premier League title. Meanwhile, Arsenal suffered heartbreak midweek, after being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals by PSG.

Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"I think the most interesting thing in this game might be Mikel Arteta’s face during the guard of honour. I’m looking forward to that quite a lot but I have a feeling this might be a draw. Arsenal have something to prove and Liverpool won’t want another defeat, especially on home turf."

The Reds are unbeaten against Arsenal in their last 14 home games across all competitions, winning seven and drawing seven.

