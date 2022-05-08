"Poor players can improve", "single-handedly changed our fortunes" - Arsenal fans thrilled with 'stunning' display by their 'boy' against Leeds United

Arsenal fans have waxed lyrical about Eddie Nketiah following his quickfire brace against Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday. The Gunners won the game 2-1 to move four points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with three games to go.
Nketiah put the hosts in front in the fifth minute by pouncing on a terrible mistake by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier. He doubled their cushion another five minutes later from a brilliant Gabriel Martinelli cut-back.
Luke Ayling saw a straight red in the 27th minute following a VAR review for a nasty challenge on Martinelli. Nevertheless, Diego Llorente pulled one back for the ten-man visitors shortly after the hour mark.
However, Nketiah has dominated the discourse among Arsenal fans, as his double has put the Gunners on the cusp of a top-four finish. His contract with the north London side is up in June, but fans are urging the club to tie him down to a new deal. Nketiah wasn't in the first team during the opening weeks of their campaign and has only been limited to bench appearances till recently.
He struck twice in their stunning 4-2 win away to Chelsea a few weeks ago, his first two league goals of the season. Nketiah also played a huge role in their march to the EFL Cup semi-finals, netting five times, including a hat-trick against Sunderland.
With more heroics against Leeds, fans are in awe of the 22-year-old dynamite. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions in this regard:
Arsenal edging closer to UEFA Champions League return
From starting the campaign with three consecutive defeats to comfortably sitting in fourth place, Arsenal have turned things around in style. They are now on the cusp of a return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in five years.
Tottenham Hotspur's draw with Liverpool on Saturday has allowed the Gunners to go four points clear in fourth place. The Gunners' clash with Spurs on Thursday could provide a twist in the tale, though.