Popular card game Top Trumps choses best footballer in the world; Real Madrid superstar tops list as Lionel Messi comes in at #5

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has beaten the likes of Lionel Messi to be adjudged the world's best footballer by popular card game maker Top Trumps.

The English midfielder has enjoyed a stellar debut season with Los Blancos, helping the club win the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup. Bellingham was named La Liga Player of the Season after registering 19 goals and six assists in 28 appearances and is among the favorites for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

The 20-year-old’s influence on the pitch this season has helped him clinch the top spot in the new ranking system - the World Football Stars Top 200 series. Argentine maestro Messi, who has been lighting up the MLS this year, has been ranked fifth on the list.

Trending

A spokesperson for Top Trumps said that Bellingham’s market value of €150 million was also an important factor in him being adjudged as the best player in their rankings.

He said (via Sky Sports):

“Jude Bellingham ranks number one primarily due to his impressive market worth, his exceptional talent and potential. At just 20 years old and at the start of his career, his remarkable performances on the field and leadership qualities already set him apart and above most players.”

“His ability to dominate the midfield and his consistency in top-tier competitions make him an inspiration, securing his place at the top of our rankings and taking him to the number one spot,” he added.

The remaining players on the list will be released in multiple phases over the coming months. Bellingham’s Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr. and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland are expected to be among the top 10 players.

Poland and Wolfsburg striker Ewa Pajor is the highest-ranked female player on the list at 32nd.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo among Joe Cole’s 5 most skillful footballers in history

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have made former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole’s list of the five most skilled footballers of all time.

The two superstars dominated the European footballing landscape for nearly two decades, winning a combined 13 Ballons d’Or and 79 trophies with club and country between them.

Despite being in their late 30s, the two are still going strong for their clubs outside Europe. Ronaldo has broken the single-season goal-scoring record in the Saudi Pro League with 35 strikes this season. He has registered 44 goals and 13 assists across competitions for Al-Nassr this term.

Meanwhile, Messi has registered 14 goals and 11 assists in 15 games across competitions as Inter Miami sit top of the MLS Eastern Conference this season.

Joe Cole has named Messi as the second most skilful player of all time, with Ronaldo coming in at No. 5.

Brazilian forward Ronaldinho (1), French maestro Zinedine Zidane (3) and Argentine wizard Diego Maradona (4) were the other players on the list.