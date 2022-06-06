Portugal 4-0 Switzerland: 5 talking points as Cristiano Ronaldo brace guides Seleccao to easy win | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Portugal beat Switzerland 4-0 in Lisbon to strengthen their position at the top of Group B in League A of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.

A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo, coupled with goals from William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo, got the job done for A Selecao.

The Swiss, who were beaten 2-1 by the Czech Republic in their opening game, were second best for most of the night. They looked wobbly in defense while also failing to create many chances.

Portugal raced to a 3-0 lead in the first half but the game's tempo slowed down significantly after the break. The hosts managed just one more goal in the second period.

FOX Soccer



They showed out with a 4-0 win over Switzerland

Nonetheless, Fernando Santos' men continued their unbeaten start to the new season by claiming four points from two games. They will next play the Czechs on Thursday.

Here are the five talking points from the match:

#5 Joao Cancelo stars for Portugal

The Manchester City was on fire

While Ronaldo will make headlines for his talismanic brace, Joao Cancelo was the silent hero of the night, delivering a masterclass.

He was unstoppable down the right flank, driving forward with purpose and energy to add a new dimension to Portugal's attack.

Although the Swiss barely attacked, the Manchester City star frustrated them with his hawk-eye vision, jumping in to make timely interceptions and impede their play.

Joao Cancelo vs Switzerland:



1 Goal

81 Touches

53 Accurate Passes

94.6% Pass Accuracy

5 Interceptions

3 Accurate Long Balls

2 Ground Duels Won

1 Tackle

1 Key Pass

1 Clearance

1 Aerial Duel Won Joao Cancelo vs Switzerland:1 Goal81 Touches53 Accurate Passes94.6% Pass Accuracy5 Interceptions3 Accurate Long Balls2 Ground Duels Won1 Tackle1 Key Pass1 Clearance1 Aerial Duel Won https://t.co/eHHHBlWLRv

He completed the match with a 95% passing accuracy and five interceptions, topping it all off with a well-taken goal as well.

The right-back sprinted forward once again before connecting to a pass from Bernardo Silva and slotting home from a tight angle.

#4 Switzerland are a far cry from their Euro 2020 selves

La Nati were below par

Switzerland pulled off the biggest upset of Euro 2020 by knocking out world champions France in the Round of 16. They defeated Les Bleus on penalties after mounting a spectacular comeback.

La Nati later continued in the same vein to secure a direct World Cup qualification at Italy's expense, but it's all gone downhill since then.

In four games since the conclusion of their qualifying campaign, Murat Yakin's side have failed to win any of their next four games, losing thrice.

Tonight was arguably their worst performance of the lot, with the visitors parting like the Red Sea in defence during the first half of the match.

With a little more clinicality, Portugal could've easily been 5-0 up at the break. The Swiss were lucky to see the Euro 2016 champions take their feet off the gas in the second half.

Likewise, Switzerland's attacking game was non-existent. They mustered just one shot on target all night as stars like Haris Seferovic and Xherdan Shaqiri failed to test Portugal.

#3 Ronaldo shows no signs of slowing down

The 37-year-old extended his international goal-record

Most players at 37 would've already retired but Ronaldo is far from hanging up his boots. The Manchester United ace put up another fine display to haunt Switzerland again.

He famously struck a hat-trick against La Nati three years ago in the competition's semi-finals. He bagged a brace on the night, not to forget playing a vital part in the opener.

His under-the-wall free-kick was saved by Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel but William Carvalho was on hand to turn home the rebound.

Ronaldo then followed it up with a quickfire double in the closing stages of the opening stanza, although he could've easily bagged a hat-trick.

He agonizingly missed a close-range attempt as it rolled narrowly past the target before overhitting another straightforward chance, once again missing the target.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner continued to push for a third. Although it never came, Ronaldo remained a thorn in Switzerland's face with his intelligent movements, linkup plays and powerful shots.

He's shaping up well for the World Cup.

#2 VAR averted a penalty controversy

Switzerland appeared to conceded a penalty before it was overturned

Portugal appeared to have won a penalty in the second half after Nuno Mendes was fouled by Kevin Mbabu and the referee immediately pointed to the spot.

However, replays showed that the contact happened just outside the box. The match official was quick to reverse his decision and give the hosts a free-kick instead.

Ronaldo had already stood over the penalty spot but VAR intervened just in time, averting a potential controversy. Had the Manchester United star buried it, it would have probably led to another controversy.

#1 Portugal favorites for another Nations League trophy?

Can Santos guide Portugal to a third title?

It's still too early, but could Portugal be the favorites for this season's Nations League title?

Following an impressive draw against Spain last Thursday, Selecao put on another fine display tonight. Ronaldo was at the heart of it again, but Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota also played their part, with Cancelo also top notch.

The win put them in control of the group as Spain dropped points in the other game and have the might to see off a tricky Czech Republic too.

With so many big teams fumbling early on, Portugal have laid down the gauntlet after back-to-back solid performances.

