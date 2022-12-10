Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo hailed fans for their incredible support during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2016 European champions are set to take the field later today against Morocco in the quarter-final of the World Cup. Ahead of the game, Ronaldo penned an inspiring message on Twitter, writing:

"There is a World Cup that Portugal has already won: that of the fans! The support and affection we have felt from so many Portuguese people (and not only!) here in Qatar, so far from our homeland, is incredible. Continue to support us in good and bad times, we will do everything to repay you with victories! Strength."

A cloud hangs over Cristiano Ronaldo's participation in the FIFA World Cup clash against Morocco. He was benched for the round of 16 clash against Switzerland and replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick. Hence, it's unlikely that Ronaldo will be a part of the starting XI for the clash against Walid Regragui's side.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Joao Felix sent message ahead of FIFA World Cup quarter-final

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Joao Felix urged the media not to ruin the situation around his country's camp and help them stay united.

"I just want to leave a message to all Portuguese people and the media. Portugal is in a great competition. I think we should all be more united and not try to spoil the atmosphere that we have in the Selection.” (via GOAL)

Fernando Santos has also denied reports of a rift being caused by his decision to bench Ronaldo for the game against Switzerland.

"I think it's high time to leave Ronaldo alone. He has never told me that he wanted to leave our national team and I think it's high time we stopped with this conversation, that we stop with the polemics."

Santos replaced Ronaldo with Goncalo Ramos in the starting XI for the clash against Switzerland. Ramos created history as he became the first player since Miroslav Klose in 2002 to score a hat-trick in his FIFA World Cup debut.

