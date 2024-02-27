"Portugal has the best players in the world" - Al-Hilal coach names Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal as one of the favorites to win the EUROs

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus believes Cristiano Ronaldo can lead Portugal to glory in the Euros this summer. The Selecao are set to participate in the quadrennial championship this year, having sealed qualification with an excellent record last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo finished 2023 as the top goalscorer with 53 goals, with ten of his goals coming in Euro 2024 qualifiers. He led Portugal to a perfect qualification record in a group that had Iceland, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as the Selecao finished with a 100% record.

Jorge Jesus is familiar with Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements and is one of his present adversaries at club level. The Portuguese manager is in charge of the Al-Hilal side that currently hold a seven-point advantage over Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Jesus spoke about Portugal's chances of claiming the Euros in Germany in the summer. The manager said (via the X account @TheNassrZone) that his country has the best players in the world, and this will help their case.

“Portugal is one of the biggest favorites to win the European Championship. Portugal has everything. When you have players it is easier to win. Portugal has the best players in the world," he said.

"Look at the best teams in Europe and the number of Portuguese there. We are one of the strongest national teams in Europe along with France. We have all the conditions to win the European Championship again.”

Fernando Santos led the Portugal side that won the Euros in 2016 for the first time in the history of the country. The present manager, Roberto Martinez, will be hopeful of emulating his predecessor's success in Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo facing investigation over obscenity in Al-Nassr match

Saudi Pro League poster boy Cristiano Ronaldo is in the news for the wrong reasons after he appeared to make an obscene gesture when his Al-Nassr side faced Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab in a derby which they won 3-2.

Ronaldo found the net in the game but it was his antics that got him into the news. Al-Shabab fans chanted Lionel Messi's name to get under the skin of the forward, and it worked, provoking a reaction from him.

The 39-year-old faced the chanting fans, put one hand to his ear and the other to his pubic area, and moved it back and forth. The gesture is being investigated by the league, and the forward could face a suspension and a fine, if found guilty (via 90Min).