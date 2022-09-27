"Portugal has better players than Spain" - Luis Enrique makes incredibly honest claim ahead of UEFA Nations League showdown

Spain coach Luis Enrique has made a surprising admission about Portugal, claiming that the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side have better players in their ranks than La Roja.

Both sides are set to lock horns in the UEFA Nations League on September 28 with a place in the final four on the line. Ahead of the blockbuster showdown, Enrique assessed both teams.

While talking to the media, here's what the former Barcelona manager stated (h/t dailymail.co.uk):

"Regarding Spain today, Portugal has better players than Spain. Starting players in the Premier League, La Liga and other championships. It exports a lot of players, it's very interesting. I hope both teams triumph in the World Cup."

Cabine Desportiva @CabineSport Luis Enrique elogia Portugal



"Com respeito à Espanha atual, Portugal tem jogadores mais feitos que a Espanha. Jogadores titulares na Premier League, na La Liga e outros campeonatos. Exporta muitos jogadores, é muito interessante. Oxalá, as duas seleções triunfem no Mundial." Luis Enrique elogia Portugal"Com respeito à Espanha atual, Portugal tem jogadores mais feitos que a Espanha. Jogadores titulares na Premier League, na La Liga e outros campeonatos. Exporta muitos jogadores, é muito interessante. Oxalá, as duas seleções triunfem no Mundial." https://t.co/4wUJFb8V7r

Portugal have incredible squad depth with top players. They have players like Ronaldo, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and more in their squad.

The likes of Diogo Dalot, Matheus Nunes, Nuno Mendes, Ruben Neves, and more are also on their team.

Spain, meanwhile, will head into the clash against the 2016 European champions on the back of a 2-1 home defeat against Switzerland.

Spain coach Enrique made a bold call to leave former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos out of his team despite the player seemingly returning to full fitness. Defensive struggles have been a thing of real concern for La Roja.

When Portugal star Bernardo Silva shared his take on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate

Bernardo Silva in action for Portugal

Bernardo Silva once shared his take on the eternal debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Both players are considered two of the best to ever grace the game.

Fans are divided in their opinion of who the better player is. Manchester City's Silva, however, gave a rather pragmatic answer when quizzed on the topic. Here's what he said to BBC Sport in 2020:

"It's a debate that's not debatable. I think we need to feel privileged to be able to watch them at the same time together. They are two of the best players ever - if not the two best players ever."

The crafty winger further added:

"It will be something special and unique to tell my kids and grandkids I was able to give him some assists. He's an example on and off the pitch. With Portugal, we train in the morning. In the afternoon everyone plays cards or PlayStation, but he goes to the gym. In the big moments, when you need him the most, he's always there."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far