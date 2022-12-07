Portugal boss Fernando Santos re-affirms Cristiano Ronaldo stance after 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland 

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has again stressed that there are no problems with Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward was dropped for the team's Round of 16 tie.

Benfica starlet Gonçalo Ramos came into the starting XI in place of the 37-year-old attacker as Portugal faced Switzerland in their first knockout match of the tournament. The 21-year-old took the opportunity with both hands as he delivered a sensational hat-trick in his first start for the national team.

Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, and Rafael Leao also got on the scoresheet for Santos' side as they thrashed their opponents 6-1. Ronaldo was introduced to the game as a late substitute, with his side already up 5-1.

Santos told the media after the game that his relationship with Ronaldo remains excellent despite the player being benched in the FIFA World Cup knockout game. He said:

“Cristiano and Ramos are different players. There is no problem with the captain of the national team. We've been friends for many years. He set the example of a captain.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Qatar2022



“We've been friends for many years. He set the example of a captain”. Portugal coach Fernando Santos on Cristiano Ronaldo benched: “Cristiano and Ramos are different players. There is no problem with the captain of the national team”.“We've been friends for many years. He set the example of a captain”. Portugal coach Fernando Santos on Cristiano Ronaldo benched: “Cristiano and Ramos are different players. There is no problem with the captain of the national team”. 🚨🇵🇹 #Qatar2022“We've been friends for many years. He set the example of a captain”. https://t.co/9Tjz5wHW98

Gary Neville made bold Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal claim after attacker was benched for FIFA World Cup clash

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

After Portugal's line-up was released, Gary Neville said that Ronaldo has an excellent relationship with Fernando Santos, which is why him benching the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is noteworthy.

Given Portugal's sublime attacking performance without Ronaldo, Neville must feel vindicated.

Neville further added that Ronaldo's petulance must stop as it doesn't bode well for his legacy. Speaking on ITV ahead of Portugal's clash against Switzerland, Neville said (via GOAL):

"This is a manager (Fernando Santos) who's got an unbelievable relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo for eight years, And there are a lot of fans of Cristiano Ronaldo who aren't willing to tell him the truth, and I think he does need to listen to the truth that it's becoming a little bit of a scruffy end."

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with Pepe after his goal Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with Pepe after his goal ❤️ https://t.co/zzVnFDWJq3

Neville further added:

"It wouldn't surprise me if he came on tonight and scored the winner, but the petulance, the stomping around, the sulking, it's got to stop, because it doesn't reflect well on him at all. His long-term legacy is set... but in the short term he's got to do a lot better, because is the Juventus manager wrong? Is the Manchester United manager wrong? And now is the Portugal manager wrong? There's three of them that have now done the same thing with him."

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes