Portugal boss Roberto Martinez provides Cristiano Ronaldo fitness update ahead of UEFA Nations League S/F

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has provided an update about Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness ahead of his team's Nations League semi-final against Germany. The Selecao do not have too many options in the number nine position, with Goncalo Ramos being the alternative in this role.

The Paris Saint-Germain star isn't a starter for his club team either, with Ousmane Dembele being used as a false nine instead. Given the scenario, it becomes important for Ronaldo to feature in this game.

Providing an update about the 40-year-old striker's fitness ahead of this tie, which is scheduled for June 04, Martinez said (via Record):

"Ronaldo's medical information is that he is fit to play, there is no problem. I am happy with the options we have in the squad, there are players who have had a lot of minutes, others with less. We have four players in the Champions League final and Goncalo is one of them."

Ronaldo has been amongst the goals this season for Al-Nassr as well, having netted 33 times in 39 matches across competitions. For Portugal, he has played a total of 219 matches across competitions, bagging 136 goals.

Before Ronaldo heads off for international duty, Al-Nassr have two league matches to see out. They first face Al-Khaleej on Wednesday, May 21 and then take on Al-Fateh on May 26.

Former Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro has revealed the reason behind Cristiano Ronaldo's longevity

Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro has lavished praise on Cristiano Ronaldo's dedication before and after training. He believes that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's efforts off the pitch are behind the Portuguese sensation's longevity.

Ronaldo is currently contracted with Al-Nassr till the summer, but may extend his deal, keeping in mind the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Speaking to Sky Sports, Castro said (via GOAL):

"What sets him apart is what happens before and after training - the so called 'invisible training' that he does."

"His behavior is all tailored towards sports performance - his diet, his sleep, and his recovery. He is a person deeply concerned with eating well, sleeping well and preparing his body properly. In my opinion, this is clearly where Cristiano's longevity comes from.”

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 after having his contract at Manchester United mutually terminated. He's made 103 appearances across competitions for the Saudi Pro League club, bagging 91 goals and 19 assists. The former Real Madrid attacker is yet to win the first division in Saudi Arabia.

