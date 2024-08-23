Portugal boss Roberto Martinez provides update on selecting Cristiano Ronaldo for Nations League opener against Croatia

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's availability for their upcoming Nations League clash against Croatia. The Seleccao are scheduled to take on the 2018 World Cup runners-up in Benfica on September 5.

Ronaldo, now 39 years old, has seen the quality of his performances take a noticeable dip in recent times. The legendary striker was unable to score a single goal at Euro 2024, as Portugal crashed out in the quarter-finals against France.

While there have been calls from different quarters for Portugal boss Martinez to drop Ronaldo, the head coach has no intentions of doing so. He revealed that the legendary forward could be called up to start their Nations League campaign against Croatia (via O Jogo):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is completely available. He scored a goal today and is active and we are monitoring him. He is our captain. There is a lot of debate and that is normal.

"But the information shows that Cristiano's physical data is very good. His attitude was also good. We can't talk about age. Pepe was impeccable in the European Championship. The older ones also have the responsibility of helping the younger ones."

The manager added:

“In many situations he is the best Portuguese striker, although we have several with different characteristics. He is a player who can help a lot and can create spaces.”

Ronaldo has scored 130 goals and provided 45 assists in 212 caps for Portugal, and he will be looking to add to these numbers this September.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Euro 2024 would be his last European Championship with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo might easily be Portugal's best-ever player, but the legendary striker looks past his prime. His performance at Euro 2024 was noteworthy for its poor output, becoming the first time he failed to find the net in the competition.

By the time the next Euros are underway, he will be 43 years old. He has made it clear, though, that he will not participate in Euro 2028, telling RTP in an interview (via ESPN):

"Without a doubt it's the last Euro [for me], of course it is. But I'm not emotional about that. I'm moved by everything that football entails, by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm I see in the fans, having my family here, people's passion... it's not about leaving the world of football. What else is there for me to do or win?"

In the meantime, though, Cristiano Ronaldo has not retired from international duty. He will hope he can lead Portugal to a successful Nations League, while the World Cup in 2026 looms.

