Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to 'checkmate' Argentina's Lionel Messi at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo recently spoke about Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo and Messi recently shared a photo of themselves playing chase in a promotional campaign for Louis Viton.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner faced the media as Portugal's opening World Cup fixture against Ghana closes in. Ronaldo said he would love to checkmate Messi.

Speaking to the media, Ronaldo said (via The Sun):

"Being honest I would like to be the one to give a checkmate against him (Messi). Let's see. It would be beautiful. As it happened in the chess (photo) it would be magic for it to happen in football as well."

Ronaldo and Messi have been eternal rivals for over a decade. Winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup would be a crown jewel for either and would potentially settle the gOAT debate in one's favor, checkmating the other.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the timing of his interview with Piers Morgan

Portugal Training Session - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar: Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan came just a few days before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Many have criticized the timing of the interview. However, Ronaldo is not worried at all. He told the media (via ESPN):

"Timing is always timing, From your side it is easy to look at how we can choose timings. Sometimes you write truths, sometimes you write lies. I don't have to worry what others think. I talk when I want to. Everybody knows who I am, what I believe in."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Cristiano Ronaldo on the response to his recent interview 🗣 Cristiano Ronaldo on the response to his recent interview 🗣 https://t.co/OuXGY4jebr

He further provided an update on his fitness and his country's chances at the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo said:

"I feel good, I had a small problem, but I'm already recovered. We've been doing good training, and I feel prepared to start the World Cup in the best way. I'm fine. I believe we have enormous potential. I believe [we can win] and I have that feeling, but we have to start well with Ghana, which is the hardest."

Get USA vs Wales live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes