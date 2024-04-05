"Portugal doesn't deserve Cristiano" - Fans fume as Benfica supporters snub Cristiano Ronaldo while picking the greatest Portuguese footballer

Fans online have been fuming after Benfica supporters chose the legendary Eusebio over Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest Portuguese footballer.

Online football streamer Goncalo Froes recently uploaded a video clip on his Instagram account, where he asked football fans to choose between two Portuguese legends, Eusebio and Ronaldo.

The question was asked of many Benfica supporters, as most of them outright took the name of Eusebio, who got 19 votes. On the other side, Cristiano Ronaldo was chosen by only eight fans.

As soon as the video was uploaded on social media, fans of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner started fuming over the choices made in the video. Some fans outright claimed that Portugal doesn't deserve Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Portugal doesn't deserve Cristiano" one fan commented.

"Shut up all of you. Portuguese is famous for Cristiano Ronaldo," another user commented.

On the other side, a few fans stated that Benfica supporters are choosing Eusebio because he played for the Portuguese side between 1961 and 1975.

"If Ronaldo would have played for Benfica the answer would have been different," a fan wrote.

"You'll gotta realize these are Benfica fans, Eusebio was on Benfica his entire career," another one added.

Moreover, a few fans claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo has made Portugal famous in football.

"Ronaldo put Portugal on map," another user wrote.

"Before Ronaldo barely someone heard of Portugal," a fan came in support.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top-scorer in international football with 128 goals. Moreover, he also guided Portugal to the 2016 European Championship triumph.

On the other hand, Eusebio scored 41 goals for his national side. During Eusebio's time, Portugal ended third in the 1966 FIFA World Cup, where he won the top goalscorer with nine strikes.

Barcelona midfielder chooses Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has backed Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi over the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate.

During a recent interview with the Residency, the Spaniard outright stated that Messi is the best player. However, he also affirmed that Ronaldo is a great player.

"Messi, without a doubt. But Cristiano is a great player as well," Pedri said.

Pedri joined Barcelona from UD Las Palmas in September 2019, and he also shared the dressing room with Lionel Messi before the Argentine playmaker left the Camp Nou outfit in 2021.

Since joining the La Liga giants, Pedri has made 133 appearances for Barcelona across competitions, bagging 18 goals and 12 assists.

