Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa shares how he saved penalty against Denmark just moments after chat with Cristiano Ronaldo 

Portugal custodian Diogo Costa has opened up on saving Christian Eriksen's penalty following a lengthy converstion with Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday, March 20. CR7's team faced Denmark in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals first leg at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium.

The home side won a penalty when Eriksen's volley hit Renato Veiga's arm in the box. Cristiano Ronaldo was seen in deep conversation with Diogo Costa before the Manchester United midfielder stepped up to take the spot kick.

The Porto goalkeeper dived to his right to make the save, keeping Portugal in the game. Unfortunately, Rasmus Hojlund scored the winner for Denmark in the 78th minute to give them a slight advantage ahead of the second leg on Sunday, March 23.

Speaking after the game, Costa insisted that the look in Eriksen's eyes told him that the Dane would shoot to his right.

"We study the penalty takers, I never go with a decided side, it's very much about the goalkeeper's scent and that's how it went. The look in his eyes made me feel like he was going to shoot to my right and I believed it. But it was a bad day for the national team. We played more the football they wanted than the football we wanted and the game went badly. We just have to train and prepare better for the next game," said Costa.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo had an outing to forgot, registering just two shots, none of which were on target. He played the entire 90 minutes, and only managed 30 touches on the ball.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's all-time record goalscorer with 135 goals from 218 appearances. CR7 is also has the most goals in men's international football, following by archnemesis Lionel Messi, who has 112 goals in 191 games.

113 of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's international goals have come from 163 competitive games. The 40-year-old has registered 14 goals from 30 appearances in the Euros, and guided Portugal to the title in 2016.

Ronaldo has 12 goals in 17 outings in the UEFA Nations League, and also won the tournament in 2019. CR7 has registered eight goals and two assists from 22 games at FIFA World Cups, although he is yet to win the tournament. The Al-Nassr superstar has already scored 928 goals in his career, and is expected to be in the Portugal squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

