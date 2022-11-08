Portugal manager says he was 'worried' about Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has revealed that he was concerned about Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The forward was axed from the first team by manager Erik ten Hag following his off-field antics against Tottenham Hotspur last month. He was briefly forced to train with the club's under-21 side and wasn't part of the squad that faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge three days after the match against Spurs.

The Portugal international has since been reinstated to the first squad and has started four games on the trot as well. This should help him build up some momentum ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Referring to Ronaldo's axing from Manchester United's first team, Santos conceded that he was worried, especially with the FIFA World Cup set to start on November 20. Speaking to newspaper O Jogo about the Portuguese attacker's possible participation in the marquee tournament in Qatar, he said:

“There was a moment with Cristiano when I was worried, when you heard that he weren’t going to train with the team, that’s what. If I was training alone, it would be very difficult.”

The former Real Madrid attacker, now 37 and well past his prime, refused to come on as a substitute during Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham. He then walked down the tunnel at Old Trafford a few minutes before full-time.

Reports emerged following the match that Ronaldo left the stadium altogether, the second such incident since pre-season. He also left Old Trafford before full-time in United's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano earlier this year.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo released statement after Tottenham Hotspur antics; set to play in FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo released a statement after getting axed for Manchester United's trip to Chelsea. He made an Instagram post with the following caption:

"As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed.

"I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process.

"I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented.

"Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us.

"Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again."

Ronaldo is set to be part of Portugal's FIFA World Cup squad. Santos is yet to name the final 26-man squad for the upcoming tournament, with the team kicking off their campaign against Ghana on November 24.

