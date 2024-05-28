Portugal national team's official X account hails Cristiano Ronaldo as he sets incredible record after scoring brace for Al-Nassr

Portugal national team's X account has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo following the legendary striker's record-breaking season. The Selecao striker scored a brace for Al-Nassr against Al-Ittihad at the weekend, taking his total to 35 league goals for the season.

That's one more than Abderrazak Hamdallah's earlier record of 34 set in the 2018-19 season. Hamdallah, who also played for Al-Nassr, picked up these goals in 26 games, while Ronaldo needed 31 games to reach his mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo's career has been full of record-breaking seasons, and the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season at the age of 39 has been no different. The Portugal national team tweeted this post in honour of their captain's accomplishment (as translated from Portuguese):

"Continue to batter records (followed by a GOAT emoji)"

The Real Madrid legend found the net more than twice against Al-Ittihad, but his first effort, with 10 minutes on the clock, was ruled out for offside. However, on the cusp of half-time, he equalled Hamdallah's record, firing home to put his name on the scoresheet.

He had another chance to score just after the hour mark, but he was tackled by Suwailem Al-Menhali, who received his marching orders and put Al-Ittihad on the back foot.

Another chance came for Cristiano Ronaldo four minutes later. Marcelo Brozovic sent in a corner for the Portuguese legend to finish off, and he did, completing his brace to own the record.

Wayne Rooney shares take on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

While Cristiano Ronaldo may be in Saudi Arabia, plying his trade with Al-Nassr, that has not stopped comparisons and debates with his long-time rival Lionel Messi. The legendary Argentine playmaker is now in the US, where he plays in MLS for Inter Miami.

The latest pundit to share his view on the debate is Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, who was Ronaldo's teammate at Old Trafford. Speaking to another ex-United teammate Gary Neville on the Overlap, Rooney said (via SPORTbible):

“I think Messi, he’s the best ever. I get a lot of stick for saying Messi where it’s as if, ‘How can you say Messi, it’s Ronaldo.' I understand that people can say Messi, people can say Ronaldo – they are both incredible, probably the best two players to ever play the game.

"For me, Messi has just got that little bit more flair, which I like in a player, so that’s the reason.”

It comes over a year after Ronaldo had lashed out at Rooney in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan, which led to the Portuguese legend's exit from Manchester United. Ronaldo had revealed that he wasn't friends with England's all-time second-highest goalscorer.