Portugal star provides response when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo apologized to team for missing penalty in Ireland win

Portugal star Renato Veiga has hit back at a reporter for asking if Cristiano Ronaldo apologised to the team for missing a penalty in the win over the Republic of Ireland. He said that the Al-Nassr star has done a lot for football in the country and has no reason to apologise for a miss.Portugal were in FIFA World Cup qualifiers action against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, October 11, when Ronaldo missed a penalty when the game was goalless in the 74th minute. The UEFA Nations League winners eventually won the match with Ruben Neves scoring in injury time to make it 1-0 at the very end.Speaking to the media after the game, Veiga said that Ronaldo does not need to apologise to the team for missing the penalty and said (via The Nassr Zone):“He doesn’t have to apologize for anything. For everything he has done and continues to do for Portuguese football.”Ronaldo would have become the first footballer to score 40 goals in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers if he had found the back of the net in the game. He took to Instagram to send a message to the fans after the 1-0 win and posted: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPortugal have another qualifier against Hungary this week, before the players return to their clubs.Portugal manager in awe of Cristiano RonaldoPortugal manager Roberto Martinez spoke to the meida last week about Cristiano Ronaldo, hailing him as the best player he has worked with. He revealed that the national team captain is still hungry for success and said (via Give Me Sport):&quot;In my career I have worked with many geniuses. They have elite brains. But with Cristiano Ronaldo, he never loses the hunger. Normally, a player, when they win or achieve something, the next morning they don't have the same hunger. I haven't seen that with Cristiano Ronaldo. With him, the next morning is an opportunity to become better and win again. This is unique.&quot;&quot;He's had a career of 20 years. He's not the same player now as he was before, but he always finds a way to be useful. And he's a reference point to the others just by what he does on the field. And on top of that, his love of playing football, and representing the national team, is there for all to see. He's played more than 200 games, and continues to set an example. He will be remembered forever.&quot;Cristiano Ronaldo is inching closer to his dream of scoring 1000 goals, and is currently on 946.