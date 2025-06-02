Portugal star Ruben Neves responds when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo joining him at Al-Hilal before Club World Cup

Ruben Neves has responded to rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al-Hilal this summer. He spoke about the FIFA Club World Cup but asserted that he doesn't know what will happen with his compatriot.

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr is set to expire this summer. Some reports suggest that he is set to leave the club and has been linked with a move to Al-Hilal. The latter have won multiple trophies in recent seasons while Al-Nassr have failed to do so.

Al-Hilal will also be participating in the FIFA Club World Cup later this month. Hence, some rumors suggest that Ronaldo might join them before the tournament starts. Ruben Neves has now shared his thoughts on it, saying (via O Jogo):

"The density has been increasing in recent years. It doesn't seem to be beneficial for the player, due to injuries, which are a consequence of the density of games. The Club World Cup has a new format. Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, I can't answer that. I don't know what will happen. Only he will know. It's not up to me to answer that."

Ruben Neves joined Al-Hilal from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2023. He has recorded eight goals and 22 assists in 86 games for them, winning four trophies, including the Saudi Pro League title.

Deco opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's place in Portugal national team

Barcelona sporting director Deco recently shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo being called up for Portugal's upcoming UEFA Nations League games. He asserted that the forward still has a lot to offer and claimed him the greatest player of all time.

When asked if Ronaldo's time with the national team might be coming to an end, the former Portugal midfielder said (via GOAL):

"That question doesn't even need to be asked. That is disrespectful. Cristiano is the greatest Portuguese player. He's the greatest player in the history of world football."

He also spoke about the future of the team, saying:

"I think it's good, it's positive. Portugal has a fantastic, incredible national team for me. With new players appearing, there's a future ahead.

Cristiano Ronaldo is 40 now but registered 35 goals and four assists in 41 games across competitions for Al-Nassr last season. He has now joined Portugal's camp for their UEFA Nations League semi-final against Germany at the Allianz Arena on June 4. The winner will face either France or Spain in the final on June 8.

