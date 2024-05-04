“Portugal is not in the top 3 in the world” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate refuses to name his country as favourites at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Andre Silva refused to label his country as favorites at the 2024 UEFA European Championships.

The marksman, who currently plies his trade at La Liga side Real Sociedad, received his first cap for Portugal in 2016 after impressing at boyhood club Porto. However, he is yet to make his first appearance under new coach Roberto Martinez.

Portugal have been one of the more successful international teams of late, having won the 2016 European Championships and the 2019 UEFA Nations League. They have a world-class side with quality all across the park.

Martinez's squad consists of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao among many other top-class footballers.

However, when Andre Silva was asked about his nation's chances at the upcoming European Championships, he remained modest and called them underdogs. He said (via AS):

"Portugal one of the favorites? Portugal is not in the top 3 in the world, but I think people look at us in a different way than how they saw us 20 years ago."

"We are a school of great talents and we have also won titles, but I think the favorites are France, Germany, Spain, England. Rivals look at us with a lot of respect because we have Portuguese players throughout Europe, in the best clubs in the world."

"We are who we are because of Cristiano Ronaldo" -Andre Silva on Portuguese superstar's impact on the national side

Portuguese forward Andre Silva called legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo one of the most important players in the nation's history and said that he lent them an identity.

In an interview with AS, Silva was asked about the state of the national team when the 39-year-old finally calls time on his career. He replied:

“I'm not sure Cristiano is going to leave [laughs]! A player like Cristiano will always leave something for history and the strength and what he has created will always be noted. We are what we are because of what Cristiano has done."

The forward also talked about the impact that Ronaldo had on so many youngsters' playing styles, including himself, as they grew up idolizing him. He added:

"My growth has been influenced by him. We are inspired by him. The future will be different because of the strength he has but I hope it will be good too.”

Ronaldo is the highest scorer in international history, with 128 goals in 206 appearances for Portugal. He was also the top scorer at the 2020 European Championships with five goals and the 2018-19 Nations League Finals with three goals.

Under the guidance of Roberto Martinez and led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese side will surely be a contender at the upcoming Euros, contrary to Andre Silva's statements.