Portugal women’s team star reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 53rd goal of 2023 in Al-Nassr win over Al-Ittihad 

Portugal women's team attacker Jessica Silva has commented on Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 53rd goal of the year on Tuesday (December 26).

Ronaldo, 38, starred with a brace in Al-Nassr's 5-2 Saudi Pro League win at Al-Ittihad. After Abderrazak Hamdallah gave the hosts a 14th-minute lead, Ronaldo restored parity for his side with a spot-kick five minutes later.

Talisca scored seven minutes before half-time, but Hamdallah made it 2-2 for Al-Ittihad in the 51st minute. Ronaldo's 68th-minute penalty - his 53rd goal of the year for club and country - restored the visitors' lead.

Sadio Mane scored twice in the final 15 minutes as Al-Nassr made it three league wins out of three following their 3-0 defeat at leaders Al-Hilal at the start of the month.

Ronaldo posted a few images of himself on Instagram and wrote that his team are not 'stopping':

"Important win! We are not stopping!"

Silva, 29, who has scored 16 times for Portugal's women's team, commented on the post:

"KinGOAT"

Here's the screenshot of her comment on Ronaldo's Instagram post:

Screenshot of Silva's comment on Ronaaldo's Instagram post

Ronaldo is now one clear of the pair of PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich hitman Harry Kane (52 each), who are done for the year. Erling Haaland (50) of Manchester City is next on the list.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of a fabulous campaign with Al-Nassr, his first full season with the Saudi Pro League giants since arriving in December last year as a free agent.

In 24 games across competitions, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has had 23 goals and 11 assists. That includes league-leading tallies of 19 goals and nine assists in 17 games in the league, where Al-Alami trail runaway leaders Al-Hilal (50) after 18 games.

Ronaldo's three other goals have come in his team's four AFC Champions League games, while the other came in their 5-2 win at Al-Shabab in the King's Cup quarterfinal.