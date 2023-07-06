Portuguese singer admits he was left disappointed after Cristiano Ronaldo's entourage asked him to perform for free

Portuguese singer Fernando Daniel recalled how Cristiano Ronaldo's entourage rejected his offer to perform at a party for the Portugal superstar. He claimed they didn't want to pay him due to the low member count at the function.

Fernando Daniel is a popular Portuguese singer and songwriter. He has been featured on national TV programs like Factor X and the fourth season of The Voice Portugal, winning the latter. The 27-year-old also won the Best Portuguese Act MTV Europe Music Award in 2019.

This boosted Daniel into the limelight. He was rewarded in 2020 when he was invited to perform for Cristiano Ronaldo at a private party. The 27-year-old was extremely grateful for the opportunity and decided not to charge the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for his performance.

Fernando Daniel attempted to perform for Cristiano Ronaldo soon after, even offering his proposal to the Al-Nassr superstar's entourage. However, he was rejected as they didn't want to pay.

Daniel recounted his experience whilst speaking to Bliz (via Televisao):

"They ended up saying that it's not worth paying the amount, because it was an event for few people."

Despite not being pleased with the situation, he revealed he harbors no bad feelings toward Ronaldo:

“It doesn't take away the image I have of Cristiano Ronaldo as a person and professional. I'm sure this situation hasn't even come to Cristiano, he has other things to think about."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr appoint Luis Castro as new head coach

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr have appointed former Shakhtar Donetsk and Botafogo manager Luis Castro as their new head coach ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The Knights of Najd's former manager Rudi Garcia was dismissed in April following a disappointing end to their season. Al-Nassr weren't consistent enough as they lost out on the league title to Al-Ittihad by five points, finishing with 67. They also failed to win any domestic competition, being knocked out in both the Saudi Super Cup and the King Cup of Champions.

Luis Castro will be looking to turn Al-Nassr's fortunes around next season. The 61-year-old has found success over the years. He won the 2022-23 Taca Rio with Botafigo and the 2019-20 Ukrainian Premier League with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Castro will be depending on Cristiano Ronaldo to regain his best form and lead the team by example. The Real Madrid legend had a stellar debut season, scoring 14 goals in 19 appearances, after joining the club in January.

