“It’s possible that Liverpool put him under pressure” - Mohamed Salah’s decision to leave Egypt squad labeled ‘shocking’ by ex-international

Former Egyptian footballer Hany Ramzy has slammed Mohamed Salah for leaving the Egypt national team and heading back to Liverpool due to an injury. He believed that the forward might have been put under pressure by the Premier League side.

Speaking on Egypt's DMC TV, Ramzy said that it was surprising to see Salah leave the national team and head back to Liverpool. He questioned if the club put him under pressure to return early and said:

"The timing of Salah's departure from the camp is shocking. It's possible that his club [Liverpool FC] put him under pressure but it was crucial for him to be there for his teammates."

Ahmed Hassan also stated that he was unhappy to see Salah head back to UK, leaving the national teammates on their own at AFCON. He said:

"I've always backed Salah and I was very happy with his presence as captain of the Egyptian national team. I had no problems with what he said, but it turned out that he was plotting his departure from the Egypt camp. Do the AFCON regulations allow a player to leave the national team's camp and come back again?

"He had the possibility of bringing in someone from Liverpool's medical staff to be with him during the competition. Again, he is the captain. He should stay with the team no matter what, even if he only had one leg to stand on. He even said himself that it's the Egyptian national team, not Salah's national team, and this is true. We have confidence in all the players who are there and they must fight for the title."

Salah injured his hamstring in Egypt's second match of the tournament and was substituted. Egypt are yet to win a game in this year's tournament and have drawn all three of their matches.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's injury worse than first thought, reveals agent

Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa has revealed that the Liverpool star is set to be out for 3-4 weeks. He claims that the injury is worse than first thought and he is unlikely to play at the AFCON again this year.

He posted on X:

"Mohammed's injury is more serious than first thought, and he will be out for 21-28 days, not 2 games.

"His best chance at participating in the ongoing AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit."

Mohamed Salah scored and assisted in the 2-2 draw with Mozambique in their opening game of the tournament. He was taken off in the first half against Ghana and Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Egyptian is back at the club for rehab.