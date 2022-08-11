"Poster boys of the Premier League" - Simon Jordan chooses bigger club between Liverpool and Manchester United

Liverpool and Manchester United may be moving in different directions at the moment. However, that doesn't seem to affect Simon Jordan's judgment on which is the bigger of tthe two Premier League heavyweights. The talkSPORT pundit has made a bold claim that the Red Devils remain the superior team.

It's no coincidence United and Liverpool are always pitted against each other in the discussion about the biggest Premier League club. They're the two most successful teams in English football in terms of domestic and continental achievements as well as popularity and impact on the game.

Comparing the two clubs, Jordan believes the Red Devils are the bigger team owing to their dominance in the Premier League era and media attention they command on a daily basis. Interestingly, the Reds have won 67 titles compared to United's 66.

"Manchester United, globally, are a bigger club than Liverpool," he said on talkSPORT (via Liverpool Echo). "Liverpool stole a march on modern football by dominating the 70s and 80s, but when the Premier League came around, who were the poster boys of the Premier League? Coincidentally, Manchester United.

He continued:

"When you think of the Premier League and you think of its formative years; you think of Manchester United. By the way, every column inch. Every yard. Every news story. Every inch and every scintilla of broadcasting space is occupied by Manchester United's success, failures, fans, ownership model, players and share price."

The Englishman also bragged about United's marketing prowess and affiliation with top brands to drive home his point.

"Name me another club that has such a good and bad level of interest like United," he continued. "And that drives eyes on the prize. They go and do deals. They don't have to go to Etihad, a company they already own, to get a £50 million pound shirt deal. They go to TeamViewer or to Chevrolet."

How Manchester United and Liverpool have fared in the new season?

The two clubs clashed in preseason this summer.

It wasn't the best of starts to the new league season for the two clubs, as they failed to win their opening games last weekend.

The Merseysiders played out a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The Red Devils, meanwhile, were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Both clubs will seek their first win of the season this weekend. United will be away at Brentford on Saturday (August 13), while the Reds will entertain Crystal Palace at Anfield two days later.

