"Potential future Ballon d'Or winner" – Arsenal's £70k-per-week star backed to become the best in the world

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has the potential to become a future Ballon d'Or winner, according to Sky Sports presenter Joe Thomlinson.

Saka, 21, has established himself as a regular starter for Mikel Arteta's side since his senior-team debut in 2018. He has helped his boyhood club launch a surprise Premier League title push this campaign.

A left-footed technical operator blessed with flair and dribbling, the 24-cap England international has scored 12 goals and contributed 10 assists in 28 league matches so far this season. Due to his fine form, he is also believed to be offered a bumper contract renewal in the future.

Speaking on Football Daily's YouTube channel, Thomlinson showered huge praise on Saka due to his form at club and country level. He said:

"It is simply ridiculous that he's still only 21. Obviously, he has 12 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League so far this season. So many vital, game-changing moments for Arsenal in there as well. He also scored three goals for England at the World Cup last year."

Backing Saka to reach newer heights, Thomlinson continued:

"I think Bukayo Saka is a potential future Ballon d'Or winner. I really do. His ceiling is ridiculously high. If he can stay fit and available, he can be one of the best players in the world in the future."

Saka, who is currently on a wage of £70,000-a-week at the Emirates Stadium, has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in the past. However, he is likely to sign a £200,000-per-week contract until June 2028 with the Gunners, as per Football Insider.

Overall, the 2020 UEFA Euro finalist has scored 36 goals and laid out 39 assists in 169 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal.

Folarin Balogun backed to shine for Arsenal

Speaking on Football Insider, former Tottenham Hotspur player Alan Hutton stated that on-loan Arsenal ace Folarin Balogun could break into his boyhood club's first-team next season. He said:

"Ultimately, that is what you do if you are a young player who is sent out on loan to get that experience, to get that know-how, to come back and be better and get into the first team. Arsenal are in a good place now. Can he come back and add something? He will hope so and that is what the manager will hope as well."

Balogun, 21, has been the talk of the town ever since he sealed a loan switch to Reims ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. He has scored 17 goals and contributed two assists in 27 Ligue 1 appearances so far.

