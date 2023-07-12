"Precious" "Beautiful you" - Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez engages in Instagram exchange with actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez

Georgina Rodriguez was engaged in a wholesome social media exchange with actress Elizabeth Gutierrez.

Gutierrez, an American actress, wowed her 3.5 million Instagram followers with a latest update.

She posted a snap of herself laying on a blue couch, displaying her beauty. As fans and followers flooded her comments section, Rodriguez also took time to leave her thoughts below the picture.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend wrote:

"Precious."

Gutierrez replied:

"Beautiful you."

Rodriguez already boasts a massive following of 50 million on Instagram.

Why did Georgina Rodriguez sue former colleague Pablo Bone?

Rodriguez sued her former colleague Pablo Bone. Bone and Rodriguez worked together at the Gucci store in Madrid, where the model met Ronaldo.

She sued Bone for defamation. Bone, who is also a TikTok star, said:

“I worked with Georgina for about two months at Gucci in Madrid. She was always very friendly, but her attitude towards her colleagues changed when she met Cristiano.”

Meeting Ronaldo changed Rodriguez's life upside down. Bone thinks his former co-worker changed a lot after her exposure to such fame and fortune. The point of view clearly didn't sit well with Rodriguez.

Bone, though, was adamant in his claim. He later defended his stance on the matter, and said(TV7 Dias):

“I would do exactly the same, because it is the truth, my truth, my experience. I didn't do anything wrong, I didn't defame her, I'm just telling another story of my life.”

Bone, however, gave a raving review of Ronaldo. He met the Portuguese footballer when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner played for Real Madrid. Bone called him a charming person.

