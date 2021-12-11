Predicted Manchester United XI to face Norwich City in the Premier League

Manchester United take on Norwich City tonight and Ralf Rangnick has a couple of injury issues. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the latest on the sidelines as he joins Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

Raphael Varane is slowly back in training but the Manchester United defender is not fit to face Norwich City. Rangnick has confirmed the Frenchman will not be in the squad this evening but should be ready for the festive period.

Apart from that, Nemanja Matic is the one doubtful for the game as he has a cold. The Serbian has not been ruled out and could make the Manchester United squad tonight. Rangnick told the media:

"We have two or three question marks behind players since they haven't shown up, we train at two o'clock. We have to wait until after the training session and the doctor and medical department can tell me what the situation is like. Aaron, as you said, and Nemanja Matic has a bit of a cold. I wouldn't call it 'flu, he is negative, tested for COVID, and I am still hoping he is available."

"For Rapha, the game comes too early. He was out a couple of weeks and we need to make sure he stays fully fit for the next couple of months, until the end of the season. So we don't want to rush him too much. I am very positive, in the next couple of weeks, he will be available."

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides tonight:

Norwich City: Tim Krul, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Ozan Kabak, Max Aarons, Kenny McLean, Billy Gilmour, Mathias Normann, Dimitris Giannoulis, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki

Manchester United: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood

Edinson Cavani in Manchester United squad for Norwich City game

It is not all bad news for Manchester United as Edinson Cavani is back in the squad today. Ahead of the game, Rangnick said that the Uruguayan trained with the team and could be part of the travelling party to Carrow Road.

"Yes, very much so. Tomorrow's game, the only possible candidate might be Edi. We have to wait and see. He was training with the team yesterday and a couple of days before that so we have to wait and see how he feels today."

The Uruguayan is not expected to start, but could feature for the Red Devils late in the game.

