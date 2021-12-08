Predicted Manchester United XI for UEFA Champions League encounter against Young Boys

Ralf Rangnick will experience his first European night in charge of Manchester United when Young Boys visit for their final Group F encounter on Wednesday. Manchester United booked their ticket to the last-16 on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League, beating Villarreal 2-0 away from home. Young Boys, on the other hand, are still vying for third spot in the group and will do their best to steal maximum points.

Rangnick, who guided Manchester United to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in his first match in charge, won't want to field his strongest XI. Instead, the interim manager will be keen to test the depth of his squad. He could be giving many Manchester United benchwarmers a chance to impress.

Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, and Jesse Lingard are all either injured or not fit enough to feature. The Manchester United interim manager has also confirmed that Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek will be in the starting XI on Wednesday night.

Nemanja Matic, on the other hand, is set to get the captain’s armband, hinting at a day off for Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

The former RB Leipzig boss even wanted to give out-of-favor star Phil Jones a shot. Unfortunately, the defender is not part of Manchester United’s 25-man roster for the UEFA Champions League this season, which makes him ineligible for selection.

Predicted Manchester United starting XI against Young Boys

GK: Dean Henderson

Def: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles

Mid: Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic (C), Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho

Att: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga

The lineup may leave a few Manchester United fans disappointed, but Rangnick remains unaffected by the reaction he might receive. Playing at Old Trafford, the newly-appointed manager will try to put on a show and will instruct his men accordingly. Expect fast movement, relentless pressing and aggressive attacking play in Manchester tonight.

The UEFA Champions League encounter against Young Boys will give Sancho the opportunity to stretch his legs, and the Englishman must make it count. The former Dortmund star was on the scoresheet in Manchester United’s last Group F fixture and will be eager to add to his tally tonight.

Edited by Diptanil Roy