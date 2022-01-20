Predicted starting XIs for Arsenal vs Liverpool

Arsenal take on Liverpool tonight in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. The two sides are locked at 0-0 after the first leg at Anfield, which saw the away side reduced to ten men early in the game.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta refused to give any team news as he does not want to give any hint of his starting XI to Liverpool.

Arsenal @Arsenal "We're going to put out the strongest team that we can with only one intention; after the final whistle, we are at Wembley and playing in the final."



However, it is confirmed that Aubameyang, Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe, and Granit Xhaka are unavailable.

"I can't and I don't want to because I don't want to give anything away - I'm sorry! There are issues, those issues have to be resolved that is why we couldn't play the last game, but as you can understand we want to keep that internal," Arteta said.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been ruled out for Liverpool, while Mohamed Malah, Saio Mane, Naby Keita, Thiago, Divock Origi and Harvey Elliot remain unavailable.

But like Arteta, Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has refused to give any hints of Liverpool's starting XI.

"It's good that we have three really good goalkeepers. Adrian saved our arse whenever he was needed. Kelleher is a special talent - he has the personality to not be involved for 60 minutes and then have to make a crucial save."

Possible starting XI for Arsenal and Liverpool today

Arsenal XI: Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhães, Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joël Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Arteta and Pep speak ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool

Mikel Arteta was not ready to take the game lightly as he wanted to take his side into the final. The Carabao Cup is their only chance at silverware this season after getting knocked out of the FA Cup.

"We have the opportunity to get into a final, which is close to a title, against a big opponent, in our stadium, with our people, so we are very excited to play the game."

Pep Lijnders praised Arteta for his work so far in his press conference and said:

"They have a really good team at the moment. They have matured - credit to Mikel. We wanted to surprise them with our intensity which is what we did until the red card. Their team looks a proper team."

Arsenal last defeated Liverpool at the Emirates back in 2020, when they eked out a 2-1 win.

