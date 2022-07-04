Premier League club agree personal terms with Liverpool star - Reports 

Newly-promoted outfit Nottingham Forest have agreed personal terms with Liverpool full-back Neco Williams, according to Football Insider (via Wales Online).

Neco Williams does not seem to have a future at Liverpool. The 21-year-old right-back spent the second half of last season out on loan at Championship outfit Fulham. Williams guided the Cottagers to the Championship title and promotion back to the Premier League. He contributed two goals and two assists in the second-tier.

Fulham, however, are not keen on signing Williams on a permanent deal as they are interested in Swiss international Kevin Mbabu as their new right-back. This left the door open for Nottingham Forest to swoop in for the Welshman.

According to the aforementioned source, despite agreeing personal terms, Forest are yet to fork out a deal with Liverpool. The Reds value their right-back at around £15 million. However, Nottingham Forest's opening bid was in the region of £12 million, which was turned down by the Merseyside outfit.

BBC Sport Wales @BBCSportWales Liverpool are reported to have turned down an opening offer from Nottingham Forest for full-back Neco Williams Liverpool are reported to have turned down an opening offer from Nottingham Forest for full-back Neco Williams

Forest, however, are still keen on signing Neco Williams this summer. Their manager Steve Cooper is a huge advocate for the young full-back. It is worth mentioning that Cooper and Neco Williams worked with each other when the current Nottingham Forest boss was in charge of the Liverpool youth team.

Neco Williams desperately needs a move away from Anfield to secure regular game-time. The 2022-23 season is set to be vital for Williams. The 21-year-old right-back needs to be playing week-in and week-out to secure a spot in Wales' squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have already signed a backup right-back to Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer. The Reds have brought in Calvin Ramsay from Scottish side Aberdeen. Ramsay is only 18 years old and seems like a signing for the long term. This drops Neco Williams further down the pecking order at Anfield.

Nottingham Forest have already signed one player with Liverpool roots

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Taiwo Awoniyi from Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin earlier this summer. The 24-year-old forward has arrived for a club-record transfer fee of around £17.5 million.

It is worth mentioning that Awoniyi was previously a Liverpool employee, having first signed for them back in 2015. However, the Nigerian international did not make a single appearance in the first-team under the management of Jurgen Klopp. Awoniyi was instead sent on seven different loan spells before leaving Anfield permanently last summer to join Union Berlin.

Awoniyi had an excellent 2021-22 season with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. The forward netted 15 times in 31 appearances in the German top-flight to see him earn a return to the Premier League.

