Premier League club offer six-month deal with option for another year to Christian Eriksen - Reports

Premier League side Brentford have offered Christian Eriksen a six-month contract, according to reports by The Athletic.

The Bees are currently in talks with the Danish international over a potential return to the English top-flight. Eriksen has been a free agent since mutually terminating his contract with Inter Milan in December last year.

He was unable to play due to Serie A's medical rules on implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD).

The playmaker hasn't played since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last year during Denmark's opening game against Finland on 12 June.

However, Eriksen wants to return to playing now as he intends to secure a place in Denmark's squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Premier League would feel like home for Eriksen

Now, following the latest developments, he's seemingly on his way back to England, as his agent Martin Schoots said it would "feel like coming home" for Eriksen.

Brentford, who qualified for the Premier League for the first time last year, are offering him a six-month contract with the option to extend it further.

He previously played for Tottenham Hotspur for seven years between 2013 and 2020, making 305 appearances in all competitions, including 226 in the league.

With 69 goals and 90 assists, Eriksen established himself among the best in the business, his playmaking skills particularly garnering plaudits.

He played a big role in helping Spurs reach the Champions League final in 2019 but ended up on the losing side to Liverpool.

The Danish talisman never lifted a trophy with the north London side, but won a place in the PFA Team of the Year for the 2017/18 season. He was also twice named the club's best player (2013/14 and 2016/17).

The Athletic also reported that Eriksen had been training recently with Danish club Odense Boldklub, whom he played for between 2005 and 2008 with the youth side.

Eriksen has been approached by a number of unnamed top-flight clubs and the player is expected to accept an offer by the end of next week.

The 29-year-old is understood to have garnered interest from other parts of Europe too, but England is said to be his preferred destination.

