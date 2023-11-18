Premier League club owner speaks in glowing terms about Manchester United linked sporting director Dougie Freedman

Crystal Palace's co-owner Steve Parish has praised Dougie Freedman, a sporting director whose name has been associated with Manchester United. This admiration comes amid significant administrative transformations anticipated at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a British billionaire, is nearing the completion of his acquisition of a 25% stake in the Mancunian club. This strategic move is expected to bring about a reshuffling in the club's executive roles, with Richard Arnold, the long-serving chief executive, vacating his position.

The vacancy has prompted speculation about potential replacements, with Jean-Claude Blanc of Ineos Sport being a prominent contender. Alongside these executive changes, Ratcliffe's search for a new sporting director is underway, and Freedman's name has emerged as a potential candidate.

Currently, with Crystal Palace, he has earned recognition for his astute signings, especially in acquiring young talents such as Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Crystal Palace's co-owner and chairman Steve Parish shared his thoughts on Freedman's link to Manchester United during his appearance on The Rest is Football podcast. Parish stated (via Metro):

"The fact he’s being linked with clubs like that show he’s doing the right thing. You would have to get into the minds of those people [United decision makers] wouldn’t you? I certainly don’t think there’s been any conversations. It’s flattering for the club."

Parish added:

"[He’s been] really important. He’s a brilliant guy. He was the second manager I had at the club. He was instrumental in us getting promoted. He’s been instrumental, he saved the club [as a player] when we were about to get relegated from the Championship with a last-minute goal at Stockport. He got us promoted while playing for Wolves."

"He’s got a real affinity to the club and works really hard. We have signed some really good players and most importantly – the transfer window which is probably the hardest part of the job – it’s fun being involved in it with him," he continued.

Manchester United are targeting Brighton prodigy Evan Ferguson

Manchester United are reportedly set to pursue Brighton striker Evan Ferguson. According to reports from Spain (via TeamTalk), this is a move backed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ferguson has impressed with his performance in the Premier League, scoring five goals in 11 appearances this season. His development under Brighton's management has been so significant that he recently signed a contract extension, keeping him at the AMEX until the summer of 2029.

Despite Ferguson's success at Brighton, club chairman Tony Bloom has hinted that a transfer might be possible. Brighton are known for their strategic player sales, which have seen notable departures like Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister, and Moises Caicedo.

In light of this, Ferguson's potential transfer to Manchester United has become a topic of speculation. Reports suggest Bloom is open to negotiating Ferguson's move, provided the offer surpasses the £115 million fee received for Caicedo.