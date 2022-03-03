Premier League club ready to 'listen' to offers for Arsenal target: Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins. It has been claimed that Steven Gerrard's side are ready to entertain offers for the 26-year-old and could let him leave for the right price.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal terminated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract on the January transferdeadline day, which allowed him to join Barcelona as a free agent. Since their former captain’s departure, the Gunners have been operating with two centre-forwards - Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Interestingly, both players are out of contract in the summer, meaning Arsenal will need to sign a player before the next season commences.

The north Londoners have long kept tabs on Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, and have now reportedly received encouraging news. As per Football Insider, Gerrard is not completely convinced with the Englishman’s abilities and has acknowledged that Villa might have to sign someone better.

The former Liverpool midfielder’s stance has reportedly come as encouraging news for Premier League top-four contenders Arsenal. Arteta’s side admires the player’s versatility, pace, and ability to find the back of the net and believe he’d fit the Spaniard’s system perfectly.

The 26-year-old has primarily played as a centre-forward at Villa but can also fill in on either flank. Adding him to their ranks would enrich the Gunners greatly, as it would allow their manager to be more adventurous with his formations.

Watkins joined Aston Villa from Brentford for £28million plus £5million in add-ons ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. So far, he has played 59 Premier League games for the Midlands club, registering 22 goals and six assists.

Arsenal well-positioned in Premier League top-four race

Although they currently find themselves in sixth position, it is Mikel Arteta’s men who are in pole position to finish fourth this season.

With 45 points, the north Londoners are currently level on points with fifth-placed West Ham United and are trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by two points.

Potential new deal could be discussed in the summer.

Fortunately for the Gunners, they have played three games fewer than Ralf Rangnick’s men. If they can continue playing the way they have recently, the Emirates Stadium outfit should be in a comfortable position in the closing weeks of the season.

The Gunners' Champions League fate is in their hands right now, and we expect Arteta's side to fight tooth and nail to make that advantage count.

