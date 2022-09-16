Premier League club up for sale as owner revive attempts to sell - Reports

Premier League club Bournemouth have reportedly been put up for sale by its Russian owner and businessman Maxim Demin.

Bournemouth returned to the Premier League this season after achieving a second-place finish in the 2021-22 EFL Championship campaign. The Cherries are currently 13th in the standings with seven points from six matches, with a goal difference of -13.

Earlier last month, Bournemouth sacked Scott Parker from his role as head coach after just four matches following a 9-0 hammering by Liverpool. However, the tides have changed for the better for the club. Since then, caretaker manager Gary O'Neill has secured four points from the available six.

According to Bloomberg, Bournemouth owner Demin is currently interested in luring in an investor after the club's promotion to the English top-flight. He has appointed Montminy & Co., a California-based advisory firm, to help him facilitate a sale of the club.

Various US investors are said to be keen on acquiring deals for Premier League clubs due to their cheaper valuations in comparison to sports franchises in America. The investors are also attracted by an appreciating dollar exchange rate against the pound and a strong earnings potential.

Meanwhile, a Las Vegas-led consortium is prepared to buy Bournemouth for £150 million, as per PA Media (via The Guardian).

Demin first purchased 50% share of the Cherries in November 2011 and then became the sole owner after he bought out from former owner Eddie Mitchell in September 2013.

The Russian then sold 25% of the club to Peak 6 in November 2015 but he repurchased the shares again from the Chicago-based company in January 2019.

Bournemouth are next scheduled to lock horns with Newcastle United away at St. James' Park on Saturday (September 17).

Paul Merson has his say on Bournemouth's upcoming Premier League clash

In his Sportskeeda column, former Arsenal player Paul Merson predicted a 2-0 win for Newcastle United against Bournemouth. He wrote:

"Bournemouth came from 2-0 down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2, but I don't see them beating Newcastle United away from home.

"Allan Saint-Maximin is a player who has enhanced his reputation this season, but he needs to keep going at it to cement his status as a proven match-winner in the Premier League."

He added:

"If he adds goals and assists to his name consistently, the so-called 'big teams' will definitely be after him. That said, he's already at a massive club and the fans love him, so there's no need for him to push for a transfer at this point in time."

