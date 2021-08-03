Premier League defender takes shot at Barcelona

Leeds United's Junior Firpo has hit out at Barcelona. The left-back claims he didn't get enough chances at the club and wants to prove himself in the Premier League.

Junior Firpo joined Barcelona from Real Betis in 2019 but managed to make just 24 league appearances for them. The left-back played second fiddle to Jordi Alba and couldn't dispossess the Spaniard from the starting spot.

Patrick Bamford scores three years to the day since joining the club. Junior Firpo assist. Slick movement down the left. #LUFC https://t.co/pMcQwGT5eD — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) July 31, 2021

Speaking to Sky Sports, Junior Firpo hit out at Barcelona for not giving him enough chances at the club. He added that he learned a lot because of the players but hinted that the managers didn't help him develop at Camp Nou.

He said:

"In Barcelona I learned, because I played with many of the best players in their positions. It was a great learning process. I got a little frustrated because I wanted to play more and I think I didn't deserve it, but they didn't give me the opportunity."

Junior Firpo on joining Leeds United from Barcelona

Leeds United managed to make the most of Barcelona's financial situation and quickly snapped up Junior Firpo this summer. The left-back jumped on the chance to move to the Premier League, and it helped the Catalan club get £12.8 million and reduce their wage bill.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Junior Firpo praised Victor Orta, Leeds United's director of football, for helping him move to England. The defender said:

"I never want to forget Victor (Orta). Victor comes to me and shows me the project of the team, of the club. I think the first time I spoke with him, I had a clear decision. He added on pre-season and his first action as a Leeds player. I've found it good. It's a little bit hard, really physical, doing a lot of sessions of training, but good. All the teammates gave me a warm welcome."

Very happy to play with fans again. If it has been like that with only a few I cannot imagine how full Elland Road will be.

MOT @LUFC 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/8dPZ5bOD9r — Junior Firpo (@JuniorFirpo03) July 28, 2021

The former Barcelona defender also claimed Marcelo Bielsa was a big factor in picking Leeds United and said:

"He wants players that press high, one v ones on the pitch, with long distance, I think this is my style of football. He's the best, he's amazing. What he can do in the game, in training, was really amazing. For me, he's the best in history."

Junior Firpo might make his Premier League debut against Manchester United on August 14.

