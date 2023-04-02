Premier League footballer who represents England slammed by Women's Aid for forcing secret lover to sign £20,000 NDA: Reports 

A Premier League footballer, who also represents England at the international level, has been slammed by Women's aid for forcing his secret lover to sign an NDA worth £20,000.

The footballer is understood to be married. However, he has hooked up with a single mother on several occasions. After feeling shamed, he has forced the lady to keep the affair secret.

In a bid to do so, the Premier League star has hired a £500 lawyer and has forced the single mother to keep their affair secret by signing a £20,000 NDA.

Teresa Parker, women's aid communication chief, told The Sun on the matter:

"It is horrendous for a woman to be faced with intimidating behaviour from a football player, whereby she feels forced to sign an NDA and delete photos and messages."

She added:

"We run a campaign - Football United Against Domestic Violence - that tries to promote healthy relationships, and footballers using financial power and status to legally intimidate women is abusive. We need to stand up against controlling behaviour in relationships together. It is unacceptable."

Women forced to sign an NDA by a rich man is not a one-off incident. Parker added on the matter:

"Time and time again we have seen footballers and people in power use an NDA as a way of feeling invincible. They use it as a tool to control. They have unlimited resources and use these to silence women from telling their truth."

