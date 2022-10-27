Premier League giants plotting audacious swoop for Son Heung-min as Tottenham Hotspur prepare to entertain offers: Reports

According to Caughtoffside, as reported by the Daily Star, Liverpool are interested in signing Son Heung-min from Tottenham Hotspur.

Son arrived in north London in 2015 after making a £27 million move from Bayer Leverkusen. In 341 games for the Spurs, the South Korean has scored 136 goals and provided 76 assists. He was also the top scorer in the Premier League last season.

Despite his impressive personal record, Son has failed to win any silverware in his career at Tottenham. In fact, Spurs haven't won a trophy since their League Cup win in 2008.

While Antonio Conte's arrival has given fans hope, Son is keen to try out his luck at other clubs. Having already turned 30, time is not his friend to win major honors in European football.

Son's contract with Spurs runs till June 2025. However, the club is understandably prepared to listen to offers for the star player.

According to Sport 1, the player is planning a move away from Spurs for the next stage of his career. Liverpool are interested in the player as they are yet to properly fill the void left by Sadio Mane. The Senegalese joined Bayern Munich at the start of the season for £28.80 million.

Mohamed Salah is also aging. Hence, adding more firepower to their ranks might be a good idea for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid are also interested in Son Heung-min.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte talked to the media about clash against Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sporting CP: Group D - UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham's clash against Sporting CP is crucial for their chances of qualifying for the next round of the Champions League. Conte's team had seven points from four games heading into the clash.

While talking about the clash, the Italian manager said that a win against the Portuguese club would take away some pressure from his team for the next game against Olympique Marseille (via football.london):

"If you ask me, my idea it’s always to score one more goal than your opponent because that means you are going to win. And winning tomorrow is vital because then you avoid having to go to the last game in Marseille to play for qualification."

He further added that qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League is important for the club's growth:

"I think it’s important, it’s important for everybody, important for the club, important for the fans, for the players and for me.

"We are talking about a big, big competition in the world, in Europe, and for this reason we have a great desire, a great will to go to the next round. Especially because we want to show we deserve to stay in this competition and to fight in this competition."

