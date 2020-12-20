Former England captain Alan Shearer has said he would 'not be so sure' about Arsenal's chances of Premier League survival at the end of this season. Arsenal have suffered their worst start to a Premier League season since the 1974-75 campaign.

Arsenal currently sit at 15th in the Premier League table, having registered just 14 points from 14 games this season. They have already lost eight games, including four of their last five fixtures.

Mikel Arteta's side have come under much criticism in recent months, with many fans and pundits believing that the players at the Spaniard's disposal are just not good enough for a club of Arsenal's size and stature.

Arsenal had an impressive transfer window, where they signed the likes of Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Thomas Partey. The Gunners have, however, been lacking any form of creativity, with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette being starved of service.

'I wouldn’t be so sure...' 😳



Alan Shearer believes relegation is a real possibility for Arsenal after their defeat to Evertonhttps://t.co/ekF1e86vWY — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) December 20, 2020

Alan Shearer believes there is a very real chance that Arsenal may get relegated this season

Arsenal are reeling in the relegation spots

Their struggles in front of goal have been compiled with a lack of defensive solidity, and discipline as they have conceded 18 goals in just 14 games this season, and received three red cards in their last four outings.

Asked if they will stay up, Shearer replied:

"I wouldn't be so sure. Not with that starting team and the attitude of some of those players."

Advertisement

Their 2-1 defeat to Everton on Saturday at Goodison Park has left the Gunners four points above the relegation zone. Mikel Arteta's side have not scored from open play in any of their past five top-flight away fixtures. Shearer added on Match of the Day:

"Awful, no creativity, players going through the motions, not working hard enough and not closing down. Mikel Arteta should be a worried man relying on that group of players trying to save his job. Twelve goals all season, they have no options."

"Against Everton, Pepe was not prepared to get into the box, he was jogging, sometimes walking. He has got to do more. There aew a few players in that team who are not giving everything for the manager. Arsenal are never going to score goals playing like that."

Alan Shearer refuses to rule out Arsenal RELEGATION after defeat at Everton - https://t.co/iPOr8gG5Ln #EvertonFC #EFC pic.twitter.com/Yag0BmRGta — Toffee News (@TOFnews) December 20, 2020

Arsenal will need to make some changes sooner rather than later to save their season. It will be interesting to see if the club choose to keep their faith in Arteta, or sack the Spaniard.