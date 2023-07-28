Premier League legend Matt Le Tissier’s daughter-in-law, Alex, was reportedly offered £3,000 for sex by a football fan, who wanted to dress up as the former Southampton attacking midfielder.

Alex, who is a famous Onlyfans model, is married to Matt Le Tissier’s son, Mitch. Moreover, she is also known as the 'Queen of Southampton', which is a nickname she gave herself.

As per The Mirror, Alex, who is a mother of four, decided to start a career on the adult platform during the COVID pandemic.

Although Matt Le Tissier was not in favor of her career option, she eventually decided to go ahead with it. The former Southampton attacker's son Mitch also revealed that his dad stopped talking to him or his wife following their career choice.

Alex reportedly also had to drop her last name in order to pursue a career in the adult domain. While talking to the Daily Star, the OF model addressed the incident when a subscriber made a bizarre request to her.

"Just when I thought I had heard and seen it all, a guy messaged me wanting to send me £3,000 to meet in a hotel and have sex with him pretending to be my father-in-law. I just wasn’t expecting this from him," Alex said while addressing the incident.

Alex is also quite famous on Instagram, where she has more than 37,000 followers.

Premier League Legend Matt Le Tissier’s daughter-in-law reveals her husband's reaction to bizarre offer

Premier League icon Matt Le Tissier’s daughter-in-law Alex also talked about how she opened up about the bizarre request to get her husband. Alex stated that as soon as she read the message, she outright told Mitch what was offered to her on the adult platform by one of her subscribers (via the Mirror).

"He has never said anything about it before. But I was in my room and I literally walked downstairs and said to my husband Mitch, 'This guy wants to pretend to be your dad while railing me.' And he was like, 'What?' He said, 'What is wrong with people?'" Alex said.

The Premier League legend's daughter-in-law has also mentioned that she hasn't spoken to any of her family members, including her dad and step-mum, since last year. Alex stated that she expected her parents to be open-minded about her career choices but that wasn't the case.