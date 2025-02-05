Premier League could impose sanctions on players if they find celebrations to be provocative or insensitive to opponents: Reports

The Premier League has threatened to sanction players if they find that their goal celebrations are provocative or insensitive towards opponents. The announcement comes in the wake of Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly recreating Erling Haaland's celebration during his side's 5-1 demolition of Manchester City.

After scoring the Gunners' third goal against the Cityzens, Lewis-Skelly copied Haaland's usual celebration by sitting in a meditation pose near the corner flag.

In a recent statement, the Premier League's chief football officer, Tony Scholes, issued a warning about the new state of affairs. Scholes told Sky Sports (via GOAL):

"There's a balance. I think we all like to see celebrations. Some of the celebrations have been very funny, entertaining, but there's a line. Once it crosses over into mockery or criticism then we would need to deal with it."

The Premier League has previously penalized celebrations deemed inciting. Iliman Ndiaye's seagull celebration against Brighton recently earned him a yellow card.

"It's no surprise when I see the calendar. It is what it is" - Pep Guardiola laments fixture congestion in English football

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lamented the Premier League's fixture congestion and suggested it hampers English teams in Europe. Guardiola is one of the most successful managers in the league's history, having won six titles during his tenure with City.

Guardiola said (via the BBC):

"Always they put the toughest schedules for the European teams in the important stages. I'm not complaining because we had incredible success dealing with this calendar."

"But I remember when I was at Barcelona, I followed the Premier League because it was the most attractive league in the world. Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger made the same complaints. Do you think it's going to change? The broadcasters decide. There are leagues that play on the Friday before the Champions League. They don't ask me when it's better to play to have one more day. It has always been like that."

The Manchester City manager added:

"It's no surprise when I see the calendar. It is what it is. Here, the Premier League is much more important than the other competitions."

The English Premier League is the wealthiest league in the world and draws the most eyeballs from across the globe.

