Michael Owen gives his prediction for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Fulham

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes the Reds will claim a 1-0 victory over Fulham when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Sunday at Anfield.

Liverpool have faced five defeats in their last six Premier League games. They have lost five consecutive home league games, the first-ever such instance in 129 years. Their recent run of form has left them languishing in seventh in the league table, four points off fourth-placed Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's side head into Sunday's game against Fulham on the back of a poor performance against Chelsea in midweek.

Liverpool's defense has been their area of weakness this season, but it was the Reds' attacking play that raised quite a few eyebrows. Klopp's side lacked sharpness and never seemed to threaten Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

Fulham, on the other hand, are currently 18th in the Premier League table. But they have been on a decent run of form in recent weeks, winning two, drawing two and losing just one of their last five league games.

Michael Owen, however, is expecting to see Jurgen Klopp's side respond to their defeat against Chelsea with a win against Fulham.

"Thursday night ended up being another evening to forget for the Reds as they were defeated 1-0 by a very solid and well-disciplined Chelsea side. It proved to be a frustrating match, and the Reds now leave themselves a lot or work to do if they are to achieve a Champions League spot," said Owen on BetVictor.

"I've been impressed with Fulham over recent weeks. They've shown great character, and I think they could take their fight against the drop straight to the wire. That said , I think Liverpool will be desperate to get back to winning ways. Mo Salah was substituted against Chelsea, and I think he'll be hungry to bounce back."

NEW: Watch Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match press conference – Liverpool vs. Fulham https://t.co/mXafTebiMr — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 5, 2021

Liverpool must win against Fulham on Sunday to stay in the hunt for a Champions League place

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

Liverpool are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table. The Reds are, however, at risk of being leapfrogged by Tottenham and West Ham in the league table, as both London clubs have one and two games in hand respectively over the Reds.

A loss to Fulham would pile even more pressure on Jurgen Klopp, who hasn't been able to find a solution to Liverpool's woes this season. It could also potentially leave them seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea if the London-based club beat Everton on Monday.