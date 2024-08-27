“Premier league isn't ready”, "Retired from winning trophies” - Fans react as Arsenal complete €37m deal for Mikel Arteta's second summer signing

Arsenal have sealed the signing of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, and the transfer has received mixed reviews. Some fans think he'll thrive in the Premier League, while others question the player's ambitions in joining a club that hasn't won the title since 2004.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Gunners have signed Merino in a €32 million plus €5 million in add-ons deal. The former Newcastle United man has signed a four-year contract with the option of a further year.

Merino, 28, had received proposals to remain in Spain but prioritized joining Arteta's Arsenal. He comes in as Emile Smith Rowe's replacement after the English attacker joined Fulham for €31.5 million.

The 28-cap Spain international caught the eye at Euro 2024 as La Roja triumphed in Germany. He appeared in all seven of their games, netting the winner in a 2-1 victory over the host nation in the quarter-finals.

Trending

Merino was a mainstay in Sociedad's side last season, registering eight goals and five assists in 45 games across competitions. He predominantly plays at central midfield but can play further up in attacking midfield.

Arteta was thrilled to sign Merino, who he feels makes Arsenal 'stronger.' The Spanish coach told the club's media:

"Mikel is a player who will bring us huge quality with his experience and versatility. He has played at the top of the game at both club and international level for a number of seasons now. Mikel will make our squad significantly stronger, with his technical ability, together with his strong and positive character and personality."

Expand Tweet

Some fans echoed Arteta's sentiments, with one sending a warning to the Premier League:

"Premier League isn't ready."

Expand Tweet

However, some fans mocked Merino, with one suggesting he'll not be winning any trophies at the Emirates:

"He has retired from winning trophies."

Expand Tweet

More fans gave intriguing takes on X (formerly Twitter) with one joking:

"Bro's coming to play beautiful football for 0 trophies."

Another fan refuted those claims:

"Time for trophies ladies and gentlemen."

One rival fan questioned the finances involved:

"€37m package when he had a year left on his deal seems a bit excessive."

Another fan is excited and backed him to score a winner in the North London Derby:

"Scoring that late minute dagger against Spurs in the NLD and Mikel Merino doing this celebration at their stadium >>>>"

"I'm just excited" - Mikel Merino raring to go after joining Arsenal

Mikel Merino arrives at Arsenal as a European Champion (Image - Getty)

Merino gave his first words to his new teammates after completing a move to Arsenal. He is chomping at the bit to help the Gunners be succesful (via football.london):

"Thank you all for the warm welcome. I'm very happy to be here with all of you. I'm just excited for the season, hopefully we can keep doing big things as you guys are doing. Just thank you."

Merino is the north Londoners' second summer signing and he will wear the No.22 shirt. Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori arrived at the Emirates from Bologna for €45 million earlier this summer.

The Spaniard could make his debut this weekend when Arteta's men host Brighton & Hove Albion (August 31). It remains to be seen if the club will do any more bussiness before deadline day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback