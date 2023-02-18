Premier League referee quits after massive VAR error  

Premier League referee Lee Mason has left Professional Game Match Officials LTD (PGMOL) after his VAR error in the Arsenal vs Brentford game. He had failed to spot an offside call, which saw the away side get a draw.

Mason has taken charge of 287 games in the Premier League in his 15-year career. He started off in the Football League in 1998 and was a regular in top-flight games for the last few years.

Releasing a statement following the decision on Friday, PGMOL posted:

"PGMOL can confirm that Video Assistant Referee Lee Mason has departed the organisation by mutual consent. Lee was a Premier League referee for 15 years and oversaw 287 top flight matches during that time, with his last coming during the closing stages of the 2021-22 season.

His full career in the professional game saw the 51-year-old officiate in over 500 fixtures after he progressed to the Football League in 1998. We would like to thank Lee for his dedicated service to the professional game and wish him all the best for the future."

Mason was taken off duty earlier this week after PGMOL investigated the errors last weekend.

Mikel Arteta furious with Premier League referees

Lee Mason's VAR error cost Arsenal two points, and the Gunners have slipped to second place in the standings. They lost to Manchester City at home during the week but have a game in hand over the Cityzens.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ “It is offside. They will probably give an explanation later in the week.”



Mikel Arteta says the Brentford goal was offside and Arsenal will speak to the Premier League to discuss the decisions in the game as always following VAR official Lee Mason’s blunder at the Emirates. 🗣️ “It is offside. They will probably give an explanation later in the week.”Mikel Arteta says the Brentford goal was offside and Arsenal will speak to the Premier League to discuss the decisions in the game as always following VAR official Lee Mason’s blunder at the Emirates. https://t.co/wkj8DUHVHj

However, Arteta is in no mood to forgive the official and said:

"I will only be satisfied if they give the two points back. I appreciate the sincere, genuine apologies, but it doesn't take away the fact we have two points fewer. Everyone makes mistakes, but that was something else. I wasn't having it; the club wasn't having it."

He added:

"We ended the (Brentford) game, after analysing it with the evidence and images, with a huge anger and disappointment. Because that wasn't a human error. That was a big, big, big not conceiving and understanding your job. That's not acceptable, I'm sorry. And that cost Arsenal two points, and that's not going to be restored."

Arsenal will go back to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday (February 18) if they do not lose at Aston Villa.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes