Premier League release official statement on decision to award Liverpool penalty against Bournemouth after double VAR check

The Premier League has released an official statement on the decision to award Liverpool a penalty against Bournemouth in their clash at the Vitality Stadium. Both sides faced off on Saturday (February 1), with the Reds cementing a 2-0 win.

In the first half, Mohamed Salah opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 30th minute. Cody Gakpo had chased down a perfect pass into the area, with Lewis Cook chasing the Dutchman closely. The Bournemouth midfielder was adjudged to have clipped Gakpo's heel in the box, and referee Darren England awarded the visitors a penalty.

VAR reviewed the decision with a double check. The first was to confirm that Cody Gakpo was onside when the over-the-top pass was played for him to run onto. The second was to confirm that the referee's decision to give the penalty was correct. The decision stood and Mohamed Salah rifled the ball into the bottom corner from 12 yards, sending goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga the wrong way.

The Premier League has released a statement to explain why the penalty was given. It read (via Mirror):

"The referee’s call of penalty was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the challenge deemed to have been a trip by Cook on Gakpo. The VAR also confirmed Gakpo was onside in the build-up."

Mohamed Salah's goalscoring run of form continued, as he sealed the win for Liverpool with his second goal on the day. A pin-point pass from Curtis Jones found the Egyptian winger on the right, and he curled a beautiful effort into the top corner from just inside the box (75').

Liverpool boss speaks about Trent Alexander-Arnold injury after Bournemouth clash

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot discussed vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury during their 2-0 win over Bournemouth. The England international played just 70 minutes, before limping off the pitch and being replaced by Conor Bradley.

Speaking afterward, Arne Slot was asked about the 26-year-old in his post-match press conference. He admitted (via Metro):

"He felt something, I can’t tell you exactly what but it’s never a good sign when a player asks to be subbed. I would be surprised if he plays on Thursday."

Notably, Liverpool next have a match against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield on Thursday, February 6. After that, they face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup Fourth Round next weekend (February 9) before facing Everton at Goodison Park (February 12).

