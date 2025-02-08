Premier League set to vote for stunning new changes to transfer window - Reports

According to a report by The Telegraph, the Premier League is set to vote on a stunning new change to its transfer window. The division is considering making the winter transfer window two weeks long and the summer window end before the start of the season.

The transfer window in England's top flight ended before the season started in 2018 and 2019, but the format has been abandoned in recent seasons. The league has taken note of the rise of the Saudi Pro League and the Arabian nation's wealth and desire to sign players. This has motivated the league to remain open and service the division for as long as possible.

The 20 owners, chief executives, and other key figures from the Premier League clubs will soon meet and vote on the decision to curtail the division's transfer market management. The division spent €320 million (£266 million) in the recently concluded winter transfer window.

Manchester City begin fresh legal dispute with the Premier League

Manchester City have launched a new course of legal action against the Premier League in opposition to the division's APT Rules. The reigning English champions oppose the rule changes that would prevent clubs from profiting from companies associated with their owners.

City have been tied in legal battles with the division, as the league looks to restrict how clubs can profit from their owners. In a letter to clubs, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters wrote (via BBC):

"On January 20, 2025, Manchester City FC began a further arbitration to challenge the APT rules... the new challenge relates to the amendments to the APT rules that clubs approved at the 22 November 2024 shareholders' meeting. Manchester City FC seeks a declaration that the amendments approved by clubs in November (and therefore the current APT rules in force) are unlawful and void."

He added:

"The Premier League remains strongly of the view that the amendments passed in November were lawful and the APT rules comply with all competition law requirements. We consider that the new arbitration must be resolved as soon as possible and, to that end, have agreed that the same tribunal should be appointed to hear the new case. The parties are currently corresponding in relation to further directions. The APT rules remain in full force and effect and clubs remain required to comply with all aspects of the system."

Despite the opposition from the Sky Blues, most of the division's teams voted on the amendments. Only Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa agreed with City's argument against the rule change.

