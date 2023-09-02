Premier League side failed to sign Arsenal defender Cedric Soares after showing late interest on Deadline Day - Reports

Premier League club Everton failed to sign Arsenal's Cedric Soares after showing an interest in the defender. The former Southampton right-back has fallen out of favor at the Emirates Stadium and was likely to be moved on this summer.

According to ESPN's James Olley, the Toffees expressed their willingness to sign the defender during the last week of the transfer window. However, a move did not materialize.

The report added that Greek club Olympiacos are also looking to acquire the Portugal international's services. With the transfer window in Greece shutting on September 11, Olympiacos could conclude a deal for the full-back should they wish to pursue their initial interests.

Cedric has struggled to find a place in the Mikel Arteta's squad off-late. After joining from Southampton in 2020 on a free transfer, the 32-year-old has played 59 matches across all competitions for the north London outfit.

Cedric spent the second half of last season on loan with Fulham. He started just two matches for Fulham while making as many appearances off the bench for Arsenal in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

The Gunners have a host of players who can occupy the right-back spot at the moment. Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and new signing Jurrien Timber can all play the full-back's role down the right-hand side. Therefore, a move away from the Emirates would suit Cedric.

"What on earth is Thomas Partey doing there at right-back?"- Ben Foster puzzled by Arsenal midfielder's new role

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster was puzzled by Mikel Arteta's latest tactical experiment. Midfielder Thomas Partey has been deployed in a hybrid role that sees him occupy the right-back slot and play in midfield.

Foster's comments on the situation came soon after Arsenal's 2-1 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest on August 12. Partey continued to play a similar role in the Gunners' fixtures against Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Addressing the situation, the former Watford keeper said (via TBR):

"Thomas Partey at right-back, everybody on the coach on the way to Wrexham were looking at it and saying what on earth is Thomas Partey doing there at right-back? That’s just bonkers. But they got over the line. So I think is all that matters to Arsenal."

The Ghana international's position has come under scrutiny from fans and pundits across the footballing fraternity. It will be interesting to see whether Arteta persists with Partey's current role.