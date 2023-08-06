Premier League side to make surprise bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder for €30 million - Reports

Aston Villa have again turned to La Liga for reinforcements, eyeing a move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, as per El Nacional.

The Premier League club, who have already secured signings from Spanish clubs in the past, are keen on bringing in the 26-year-old midfielder. Villa manager Unai Emery has reportedly been an admirer of the Spaniard since their time together at Arsenal.

Ceballos' prospects for regular playing time at Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti have diminished due to stiff competition in midfield. Given the presence of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, and Aurelien Tchouameni, securing a prominent role in the rotation has become increasingly challenging for Ceballos.

Unai Emery, the manager of Aston Villa, is eager to reunite with the Spanish midfielder and believes that the Premier League offers a more suitable environment for him to shine.

The proposal to lure Ceballos back to the Premier League will reportedly include an offer close to €30 million, encompassing fixed and variable components. Aston Villa hope this substantial financial package will convince Madrid to consider a transfer deal for the talented midfielder.

Despite signing a new long-term contract in June, Ceballos may contemplate the possibility of a move to Villa Park if the conditions are favorable. Los Blancos President Florentino Perez could explore the option of parting ways with Ceballos and securing substantial financial compensation.

While Ceballos' future at Madrid remains uncertain, Aston Villa's bid for the midfielder could spark a significant development in the coming days. However, it will be interesting to see whether Ceballos will embark on a new chapter in the Premier League with Aston Villa as the negotiations unfold.

Why Dani Ceballos would be a good fit at Aston Villa under Unai Emery

Aston Villa are set to bid for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, with their manager Unai Emery driving the move.

Emery, who previously worked with Ceballos at Arsenal, sees him as a valuable addition to the squad. The Spaniard made 17 appearances under Emery during his loan stint with the Gunners, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

The potential transfer would allow Ceballos to reignite his career in the Premier League and bolster Aston Villa's midfield options.

In 120 appearances for Real Madrid, Ceballos has scored six goals and provided 12 more assists. In his previous Premier League stint with Arsenal, Ceballos made 77 appearances with seven goals and nine assists.