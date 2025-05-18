Premier League side plot surprise move to sign Barcelona star - Reports

Premier League side Aston Villa are plotting a surprise move for Barcelona star Ferran Torres. According to a report by Barca Universal (via SPORT), they are preparing a potential move of €50 million to lure the forward to England.

Aston Villa president of football operations Monchi wants to make suitable additions to the squad this summer. As per the report, Torres, who was once a Manchester City player, has been on his radar for quite some time. However, snatching the Spaniard from Barcelona seems like a tough task.

The 25-year-old has secured 19 goals and seven assists in 45 appearances this season, and manager Hansi Flick is impressed with his progress. He has been used as a centre forward on 21 occasions, where he has successfully fulfilled the manager's needs by scoring 10 goals and five assists.

His six goals in the Copa del Rey played a crucial role in Barcelona winning the trophy. How he has adapted to the centre forward role is commendable, and his commitment to the Catalans looks intact. Additionally, as per Barca Universal, Flick might also plan a more dynamic frontline next season, which will comprise both Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Aston Villa have the financial power to sign Torres. A possible move for Emiliano Martinez to Saudi Arabia might act as a boost as well, but there is hardly any indication from Torres' side that he wants to return to the Premier League.

Current Aston Villa forward ready to take pay cut for Barcelona deal

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, Marcus Rashford's representatives are in contact with Barcelona for a potential move. The Manchester United striker is currently playing on loan at Aston Villa, the same club that has shown interest in Ferran Torres.

Negotiations are on for a probable loan deal, which might also include a clause for a permanent move. As per ESPN, the English international earns £315,000 per week, an amount unaffordable from Barcelona's point of view. However, the forward is ready to take a pay cut and help in materializing the deal.

Since his move to Villa Park from Old Trafford in January, Rashford has scored four goals and provided six assists across 17 matches across all competitions. The England national team forward, who has 17 goals in 62 appearances for the country, recorded his best performance for the Villans in the FA Cup quarter-finals against Preston, where he scored two goals in his 81 minutes on the pitch.

