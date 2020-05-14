Premier League star Marcus Rashford shares a throwback from his academy days

Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United in the Premier League

Manchester United and Premier League star Marcus Rashford took to social media platform Instagram to share an old picture of himself in the club's official attire. The Wythenshawe-born player has been with the Manchester United academy since the age of seven and has worked his way to the first team through the years.

In the caption of the image, Rashford said,

"Blessing the timeline with a little throwback this Thursday ♥️☺️"

There has been no looking back for Rashford since Louis van Gaal gave him his debut. Since then, Rashford's played 201 games for United scoring 64 goals and becoming a firm fan-favorite for the Old Trafford faithful.

Premier League return now imminent

Prior to the suspension of the Premier League season, Rashford was in phenomenal touch, scoring 19 goals and registering five assists in 31 games across all competitions. His end product has improved along with the fact that he has slotted in at both left-wing as well as center-forward with ease this season.

He has helped push Manchester United for that elusive UEFA Champions League spot as the Red Devils have been in a heated contest with Chelsea for the fourth spot on the Premier League table. Frank Lampard's side have had an impressive season and currently sit fourth on the Premier League table, two points and one spot above United.

Rashford was a crucial part of United's push for Chelsea's spot, but an untimely injury to the Englishman brought a halt to his excellent season. He picked up a significant injury in an FA Cup tie against Wolves. He has missed a total of 12 games for the Premier League side this season and will be hoping to return to first-team football once the EPL resumes again.

Rashford has lit up the Premier League this season

The Premier League's Project Restart has proposed that clubs see out the rest of the season in matches played behind closed doors at neutral venues. Although many clubs have already spoken against this proposed plan, all 20 Premier League clubs are set to take a vote later on this month to decide the fate of the 2019/20 season.

The players have also been informed that they will be tested at least twice a week and 48 hours before they are set to train as per the new guidelines. Premier League captains have been informed of all these proposals along with a new set of guidelines to help abide by social distancing.

4 - Marcus Rashford has scored four goals against Manchester City in all competitions - he only has more career goals against Chelsea (five). Hope. #CarabaoCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2020

Premier League players will reportedly be asked to arrive at their training grounds in their training kits as opposed to going to the changing room. Their temperatures will be checked upon their entrance as they will be allotted separate parking spots three spaces away from other players.

Sky Sports also reports that food will not be allowed at the training ground. The players will be allowed to train in groups of five for a period fo 75 minutes.

The Bundesliga have confirmed their return as the first big European league to do so after the coronavirus lockdown.

La Liga Santander clubs, including the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid have begun training as the return of the Spanish top-flight is imminent.

Real Madrid and other La Liga giants have resumed training under social distancing protocols

Many Premier League footballers, including the likes of Manuel Lanzini, Danny Rose, and more, have spoken of the possible risks involved should the EPL return. Project Restart for this season has heavily divided opinion, and only time will tell if it will prove to be a good idea.