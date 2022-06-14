Premier League star rejects Arsenal transfer over fear of being ‘forgotten’: Reports

Everton star Richarlison has reportedly turned down the opportunity to join Arsenal over fears he will be 'forgotten', paving the way for rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Richarlison, 25, is highly sought after following a fine season for the Toffees where he played a key role in the side's Premier League survival. The Brazilian forward made 30 league appearances, scoring 10 goals and contributing five assists.

Arsenal are in need of attacking reinforcements having missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification in demoralizing fashion.

Their problems have mostly stemmed in attack ,with a lack of goalscoring prowess being an issue throughout the campaign.

Alexandre Lacazette has left the club on a free transfer and Eddie Nketiah is now the side's only recognised striker.

It seems they won't be signing Richarlison, however. The Evertonian is reportedly fearful that he will be forgotten about at the Emirates Stadium and end up on the bench.

UOL (via Football London) reports that the 25-year-old prefers a move to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for this reason, which is a big boost for Antonio Conte's side.

According to UOL (via HITC), Spurs have held negotiations with Everton to sign Richarlison in a £51 million deal.

He looks to be part of Antonio Conte's impressive revolution at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having already signed Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Arsenal eyeing Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is a target for the Gunners

Despite the Gunners potentially missing out on Richarlison, they are the frontrunners for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Rudy Galetti of Calciomercato reports that the Gunners and City are locked in talks over the Brazilian but are still yet to agree a fee.

Jesus, 25, had an impressive campaign for the Cityzens, managing 41 appearances, scoring 13 goals and contributing 12 assists. He previously played under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta when the Spaniard was part of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff at the Etihad from 2016 to 2019.

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor believes Arteta needs to sign two new strikers this summer as a result of their lack of options.

He told talkSPORT (via Football London):

“If I was them I’d try and get two strikers. If they are left with Nketiah and Jesus, then it could be enough."

He continued:

“If they were to sign Gabriel Jesus, and he was to get injured, you wouldn’t want to be left with just Nketiah. One more striker would be perfect for Arsenal. Maybe a different type. A bigger striker who can hold the ball up."

“Arsenal need numbers, they need midfielders, another right-back. There are problems there for Arsenal.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far