Premier League and Thums Up react with posts as Jasprit Bumrah copies Marcus Rashford celebration against Afghanistan

Premier League and Thums Up reacted to pacer Jasprit Bumrah copying Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's celebration in India's World Cup clash against Afghanistan today(October 11).

Bumrah was seen imitating the England international after picking up Afghan opener Ibrahim Zadran in the aforementioned match. Reacting to this, Thums Up India wrote on their X account (formerly Twitter):

"Two stalwarts for their teams."

Expand Tweet

Rashford, in the eyes of many, is currently one of Manchester United's best players. Representing the Red Devils, the winger has managed 369 appearances, bagging 124 goals and 71 assists across all competitions.

Bumrah has managed to play 80 One Day internationals and 30 Test matches in his career, picking up 132 and 128 wickets in the aforementioned formats, respectively.

The right-arm quick is also a massive fan of the Manchester outfit. Taking that into consideration, Premier League India wrote on X:

"He’s a United fan after all."

Expand Tweet

Bumrah even visited Old Trafford in 2021 when the Indian cricket team was touring England. Following the visit, Manchester United posted images on their official Facebook account with the caption:

"We loved having Indian Cricket Team star Jasprit Bumrah at Old Trafford for a special visit."

India are currently playing their second match of the World Cup after defeating Australia by six wickets on October 8.

Jasprit Bumrah's India teammate Mohammed Siraj performs Marcus Rashford's ex-colleague Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration

Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Jasprit Bumrah's Indian fast bowling partner Mohammed Siraj has been spotted performing Marcus Rashford's former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's popular 'Siuuu' celebration on a number of occasions.

More recently, the quick copied the Portuguese icon's celebration during India's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, where he picked up six wickets while conceding just 21 runs from seven overs.

Previously, the bowler pulled out this particular celebration while representing the Royal Challengers of Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Siraj adds to a list of athletes who have performed the ex-Real Madrid star's celebration. Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or, five-time UEFA Champions League, and three-time Premier League winner. He's also managed to get his hands on the Serie A and La Liga trophies twice each.