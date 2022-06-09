"President of Argentina, whoever is there!" - Emi Martinez says everyone 'shuts up' when Lionel Messi talks

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has said that everyone in the room 'shuts up' when compatriot Lionel Messi starts talking.

Martinez made the comment while speaking about Messi's rallying cry to the team ahead of their Copa America 2021 final against Brazil. He told Prime Video (as quoted by GOAL):

"He made a speech saying this was going to be his last one and that he was going to give it his all. I was like, little shivers, to Messi talking."

The Aston Villa custodian added:

"Everyone shuts up. They're all like that, whoever it is: manager, President of Argentina, whoever is there. They just shut up."

Lionel Messi's words eventually seemed to inspire his team as La Albiceleste beat Brazil in the Copa America summit clash last summer. Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the game to give Messi his first title in Argentina colours.

Martinez was notably one of the best performers for Lionel Scaloni's side during the tournament.

The 29-year-old kept four clean sheets in six games, conceding just twice en route to the title. He was also his team's hero in their penalty shootout victory against Colombia in the semifinal.

Lionel Messi has been excellent for Argentina under Lionel Scaloni

In addition to leading La Albiceleste to two titles in quick succession, Scaloni has also managed to get the best out of Lionel Messi.

The 34-year-old was the top scorer (four goals), top assist provider (fiva assists) and Player of the Tournament at the 2021 Copa America.

Messi also laid out two assists in the 3-0 win against UEFA Euro 2020 champions Italy in the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions earlier this month. The victory at the Wembley Stadium gave him his second major trophy with the national team.

The Argentine captain continued his incredible form in his team's next match, an international friendly against Estonia. Messi scored all five goals in the 5-0 rout of the European minnows, taking his tally to 86 international goals from 162 games.

Both Messi and Argentina will now turn their attention towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this winter. This could be Messi's final chance to win the elusive title, having led La Albiceleste to the final eight years ago, where they lost 1-0 to Germany.

